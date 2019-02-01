fbpx

Back
﻿

I did not know Johor Chief Minister visited Batam: M’sia PM Mahathir

Chief Minister Osman was promoting tourism to Johor.

Sulaiman Daud | March 18, 05:01 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was apparently unaware that Johor Chief Minister Osman Sapian had visited Batam, Indonesia during the Pasir Gudang toxic waste environmental crisis.

Mahathir said on March 18, as per Malaysiakini: “Did he go? I also don’t know.”

Promoting tourism in Batam

Osman had apparently travelled to Batam to promote tourism to his state.

Slammed for leaving Johor

However, he was criticised for doing so while schools were closed and hundreds of people were seeking medical attention from the toxic fumes, after chemicals from a tyre recycling factory were illegally dumped in Sungai Kim Kim.

UMNO MP Hishammuddin Hussein, the former Defence Minister, said that Osman should not have gone and should have prioritised handling the crisis personally.

Osman said that the trip had been cut short to “less than a day” after the initial schedule of three days.

Mahathir and Osman are of the same view

However, Mahathir defended Osman’s decision not to declare a state of emergency, as the Chief Minister felt the situation was under control.

Mahathir said he agreed with Osman’s assessment:

“He has his views but the fact is that in the end, we were of the same view that there is no cause for us to declare an emergency or panic.

(This is) because we know we are doing all the right things and handling the situation well.”

Related stories:

Johor Chief Minister criticised for visiting Batam during Pasir Gudang crisis

All 111 schools in Pasir Gudang, Johor to shut down because of toxic fumes

Top image from Mahathir Mohamad and Osman Sapian’s Facebook pages.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Macaque pickpockets woman's phone at MacRitchie, tries to eat it, then drops it in reservoir

Sleight of hand.

March 18, 04:40 pm

First look at Shake Shack's menu in S'pore, available from April 17, 2019 at Jewel Changi Airport

Big wow.

March 18, 04:15 pm

"Pay-as-you-throw" idea for HDB rubbish chutes leaves S'poreans in shock & awe

There are upsides.

March 18, 03:47 pm

Johor Chief Minister criticised for visiting Batam during Pasir Gudang crisis

Malaysian Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin earlier announced that the clean-up works had been completed.

March 18, 03:37 pm

New Zealanders in S'pore visit mosques to express condolences over Christchurch terror attack

They didn't have to, but they did.

March 18, 03:12 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close