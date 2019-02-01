Exclusive tour of Jewel Changi Airport: First look at Pokemon Center, A&W, & other attractions

Jewel Changi Airport officially opens on April 17, 2019.

Here’s a first look at the interior of the mega structure its highlights.

Clean and modern interiors

The interiors of Jewel are clean and modern — what you would expect of any mall in Singapore.

What’s different from regular shopping malls is that shoppers will be treated to views of the Rain Vortex and the Shiseido Forest Valley.

Greenery is abundant at the heart of the structure.

More than 280 retail and F&B shops

There are more than 280 shops, of which 30 per cent are F&B outlets, at Jewel.

The tenants are a mix of homegrown and international brands.

The much-anticipated A&W, Shake Shack, and Pokemon Center have also unveiled their shop fronts.

More photos and details will be released in upcoming articles.

Early check-in

For travellers’ convenience, early check-ins, baggage storage, and a 150-seat lounge with shower facilities will contribute to seamless transfers at Jewel.

Other than shopping, Jewel Changi also has a good number of attractions that visitors can explore and play at.

Attractions

1. Rain vortex

The 40m high Rain Vortex is the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, nestled in the heart of Jewel.

At night, visitors can also watch a light and sound show, which is projected on the sheet of water.

The show starts from 8:30pm to 12:30am daily at hourly intervals.

Due to the size of the attraction, visitors can enjoy the Rain Vortex from various vantage points in Jewel.

2. Shiseido Forest Valley

The Shiseido Forest Valley is a sanctuary in the core of Jewel, wrapping itself around the Rain Vortex.

The half an hour trail holds sights of lush greenery and floral, with seats along the way for visitors to rest.

If you don’t have that much time, you can leave through the various exit points along the way.

Although the attraction is suitable for all ages, high heels are not encouraged.

Baggages are not allowed on the trail, but can be left at their storage.

3) Canopy Park

At the crown of the Jewel is the Canopy Park, a 14,000 sqm of recreational space with plenty of activities.

Here’s the complete list of activities:

– Canopy Bridge

– Bouncing Net

– Walking Net

– Hedge Maze

– Mirror Maze

– Discovery Slides

– Foggy Bowls

– Topiary Walk

– Petal Garden

However, note that these will only be opened in mid-2019.

Nonetheless, here’s a peek at the entire park and its attractions.

Besides the attractions, F&B outlets like Burger & Lobster and Tanuki Raw are also located there.

Members of the public who are attending the preview from April 11 – 16 will be able to stroll through the park, but will not be allowed to play in the attractions.

From April 17, the park will be sealed off until mid-2019.

All images by Mandy How