fbpx

Back
﻿

IKEA introduces strawberry vegan soft serve ice cream in Europe, to be launched globally

Strawberry anything is good.

Belmont Lay | April 1, 11:28 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

IKEA has introduced strawberry vegan soft serve to its in-store bistros menu across European locations in April 2019, multiple European outlets have reported.

Introducing vegan fare

This move is a follow-up to what IKEA has been doing.

In 2018, the Swedish furniture giant teased the arrival of vegan soft serve.

In August 2018, IKEA Singapore replaced its good old traditional 50 cents vanilla soft serve ice cream cone with one made of soya.

Ikea S’pore replaces vanilla soft serve ice cream with soya

IKEA has been working on creating a strawberry purée base — in the name of fighting climate change and shifting away from dairy products.

Plant-based food options

“In the past month, we have been working closely with our supplier to find both the right taste and the perfect texture for this new soft ice. Our ambition was to create a plant-based treat that is as soft, airy, and delicious as our popular dairy-based soft ice,” Sandra Lindh, Commercial Manager of IKEA Food Services, said.

“It’s an easy, affordable, and delicious treat for customers that either need or want to skip dairy products and prefer plant-based food options.”

To be introduced overseas

IKEA is currently working on new soft-serve formulations using oats and soy and plans to expand the strawberry vegan treat globally.

IKEA has already introduced vegetarian meatballs and hotdogs overseas, mostly in Europe.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of S'pore (AVA) ceases to exist from April 1, 2019

This is not an April Fools' joke.

April 1, 09:25 am

M'sia PM Mahathir's son Mukhriz appointed head of govt agency

The Chief Minister of Kedah state will get a new job.

April 1, 09:04 am

5 teens arrested for hiding in IKEA Tampines after closing time

Really making Ikea your home.

April 1, 12:38 am

NEL MRT train hand grip stops man shouting in broken English from hitting fellow commuter with umbrella

The umbrella got entangled with the overhead hand grip.

April 1, 12:16 am

S'porean man dies in car accident in Chiang Mai

News of the tragedy first appeared on Facebook.

March 31, 11:58 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close