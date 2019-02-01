fbpx

Back
﻿

Grandfather visits handphone shop, asks for help sending birthday message to granddaughter

So sweet.

Tanya Ong | April 15, 04:22 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Sometimes, the elderly struggle to keep up with technology.



And according to a April 10 tweet by one Jamie Yeoh, this is exactly what happened to her grandfather, whom she says has trouble using WhatsApp.

However, the man refused to let that stand in the way of connecting with his granddaughter, who appears to be in Malaysia.

Birthday WhatsApp message

In order to send his granddaughter a birthday message this year, he apparently went to a phone shop to ask for help.

The elderly man then WhatsApp-ed his granddaughter a photo of a note saying “Happy birthday Jamie Yeoh”.

This was according to Yeoh’s screenshot of the chat conversation with her grandfather, whom she calls ‘Ah Khong’:

Aww.

From the screenshot, though, it appears that her grandfather was able to send a message wishing Yeoh ‘Happy birthday’ the year before.

In response to her tweet, some people also highlighted her grandfather’s display photo, which featured Peppa Pig.

Yeoh replied that her six-year-old little cousin selected the display photo for him:

“[…] my little cousin (she’s 6) actually set that as his dp & seeing how he doesn’t know his way around WhatsApp he doesn’t even know it’s his dp let alone change it”

Aww x2.

Top photo via Twitter/@jamieyeoh.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Jack Ma U-turns on 996 work culture, says companies 'foolish' to force overtime

From 996 to 965.

April 15, 04:16 pm

Lady somehow turns S'pore hospital gown into trendy streetwear, goes viral worldwide

Suffering from terminal hypebeast syndrome.

April 15, 03:15 pm

Starbucks Japan releases cat ear tumblers in pastel colours for S$21.75

So cute.

April 15, 03:02 pm

Pan Lingling & Hong Huifang had the most awkward reunion on stage at Star Awards 2019

Yikes.

April 15, 02:32 pm

Iris & facial scanning at Tuas Checkpoint: 6-month trial for contactless immigration clearance system

This could be the first step towards a shorter waiting time at Tuas Checkpoint.

April 15, 02:19 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close