Japanese Gram Cafe with jiggly souffle pancakes coming to S’pore June 2019

Exciting.

Mandy How | April 25, 01:46 pm

At some point in your Instagram career, you might have seen these ridiculously jiggly souffle pancakes from Japan:

And they’re coming to VivoCity in June 2019.

Hailing from Osaka, the cafe has seen huge demand for the pancakes, which are only available during selected time slots, with 20 servings per slot.

It is not clear if their Singapore outlet will function the same.

A stack of the Premium Pancake costs S$11.56 in Japan.

Besides souffle pancakes, the Japanese cafe also offers a variety of other desserts, such as parfaits, french toasts, and fruit chocolate pancakes.

Savoury food like soup, sandwiches, and brunch items are also available on the Japan menu.

* 今日のカフェはCafe gramです〜！🌱 * このカフェには、1日2回(または3回)各30食限定で、ふわっふわのプレミアムパンケーキ というものがありそれを目的で行ったのですが、例によって食事系を頼んでしまいました🤤 * BLTサンドのベーコンは2,3cmくらいの肉厚なのに油っぽくなく、マヨネーズソースとベストマッチでした🥓美味🍽 * ティラミスパンケーキはもちもち甘々で美味しかったです🥞☺️ * 余談ですが、お店のトイレがとても綺麗でオシャレでした🐤 * * #過去pic #2017 #0829 #cafegram #自由が丘 #自由が丘カフェ #bltサンド #サンドウィッチ #パンケーキ #ティラミスパンケーキ #cafe #food #sweets #instagood #instafood #ごはん記録 #ごはん日記 #lfl #l4l #l4like #いいね返し

Looks good.

Top image via @rem1_pooh and @yogi_kissy on Instagram

 

