Japanese Gram Cafe with jiggly souffle pancakes coming to S’pore June 2019
Exciting.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
At some point in your Instagram career, you might have seen these ridiculously jiggly souffle pancakes from Japan:
And they’re coming to VivoCity in June 2019.
Hailing from Osaka, the cafe has seen huge demand for the pancakes, which are only available during selected time slots, with 20 servings per slot.
It is not clear if their Singapore outlet will function the same.
A stack of the Premium Pancake costs S$11.56 in Japan.
View this post on Instagram
🥞FLUFFY PANCAKE Craze in Tokyo. This one is from Gram, available in limited portion only everyday, it’s uber fluffy and moist but kinda boring after a few bites. Personally we prefer fluffy pancakes from Happy Pancake and Flippers. If we have to choose, Happy Pancake remains our top fav. Have you tried it? What do you think?🥞 #AnakJajanJAPAN #tokyoeats #foodvideo #tokyofood #gram
Besides souffle pancakes, the Japanese cafe also offers a variety of other desserts, such as parfaits, french toasts, and fruit chocolate pancakes.
Savoury food like soup, sandwiches, and brunch items are also available on the Japan menu.
View this post on Instagram
* 今日のカフェはCafe gramです〜！🌱 * このカフェには、1日2回(または3回)各30食限定で、ふわっふわのプレミアムパンケーキ というものがありそれを目的で行ったのですが、例によって食事系を頼んでしまいました🤤 * BLTサンドのベーコンは2,3cmくらいの肉厚なのに油っぽくなく、マヨネーズソースとベストマッチでした🥓美味🍽 * ティラミスパンケーキはもちもち甘々で美味しかったです🥞☺️ * 余談ですが、お店のトイレがとても綺麗でオシャレでした🐤 * * #過去pic #2017 #0829 #cafegram #自由が丘 #自由が丘カフェ #bltサンド #サンドウィッチ #パンケーキ #ティラミスパンケーキ #cafe #food #sweets #instagood #instafood #ごはん記録 #ごはん日記 #lfl #l4l #l4like #いいね返し
Looks good.
Top image via @rem1_pooh and @yogi_kissy on Instagram
Content that keeps Mothership.sg going
🍴📦
If “dabao”-ing food is a habit for you, here’s why you should think about bringing your own container.
😱😴
These celebrities did not sleep for 60 hours. Just because they FOMO.
👃🚆
They probably wouldn’t mask the smell of a rude dude’s fart, but these instagrammable train carriages are definitely a breath of fresh air.
🗡️🤖
You probably know “Speak of Cao Cao, and Cao Cao arrives”. But did you know he sometimes arrives in a Gundam suit?
🍺🍔🍟
Should calories go to your waist or your waste? (The right answer is “neither”)
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.