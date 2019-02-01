Woman yanked mid-air halfway through Eagle Landing Zipline at Resort World Genting
Her life was on the line. Literally
Eagle Landing Zipline is one of the attractions in Resort World Genting (RWG), originally Genting Highlands Resort.
The indoor zipline is 200m in length and stretches across SkyAvenue and Skytropolis Funland at a height of four storeys.
One visitor had an exceptionally thrilling experience recently.
Alleged fault in Eagle Landing Zipline
In a video shared on Facebook on April 27, a woman in body harness went zip-lining down the cable line after a push by the staff.
However, halfway through her ride, the pulley that connects the harness to the cable experienced a sudden jolt.
The force from the sudden jam yanked the woman close to the cable line.
Fortunately, she was wearing a helmet.
The woman appeared to be unharmed, but was shaken by the unexpected fault.
She eventually completed the zip-line and got off at the Skytropolis Funland’s end.
Here’s the full video:
