Genting indoor theme park Skytropolis Funland opening preview on Dec. 8, 2018

Can't wait.

Tanya Ong | December 5, 2018 @ 04:09 pm

Upsurge

The highly anticipated Genting Indoor Theme Park, Skytropolis Funland, will likely be opening soon.

Skytropolis Funland

The indoor theme park was previously closed for refurbishment in June 2017.

According to Resorts World Genting website, there will be a preview event for the new Skytropolis on Dec. 8, 2018.

The details surrounding the preview, such as who is invited and if tickets are available for the public, are unclear though.

But here are some photos of the attractions one can expect at the Indoor Theme Park:

Carousel:

Ferris wheel:

Arcade games:

Different rides:

The theme park will still be located in First World Plaza, but the official opening date has not been revealed yet.

Top photo composite image via Weekend Go Where Facebook post.

