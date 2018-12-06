RM15 (S$4.93) per ride at Resorts World Genting Skytropolis Funland indoor theme park

Resorts World Genting is reopening its Skytropolis Funland indoor theme park to the public on Saturday, Dec. 8 2018.

As more details have emerged, it has been confirmed that the attractions are all currently pay-per-ride.

This means that visitors will have to fork out RM15 (S$4.93) for each ride.

Resorts World Genting is looking to offer day-pass packages in the future.

New attractions

The resort’s indoor theme park was closed in mid-2017 and opens after a year-and-a-half of sprucing up works.

The park will feature new attractions such as the drop tower ride Sky Towers and a pendulum ride called Spin Crazy that goes 360 degrees.

Genting Highland’s famous roller coaster, Superman, which was previously outdoors, will also now feature in Skytropolis Funland but it is expected to open only in the first quarter of 2019.

Star Wars attraction

The start attraction is the Star Wars: Secrets Of The Empire virtual reality experience.

The attraction opened two days earlier than the rest of the theme park on Thursday, Dec. 6.

It was built by The Void, a company that has developed virtual reality entertainment centres in New York’s Madame Tussauds and Anaheim’s Downtown Disney.

The attraction allows visitors to roam freely in a large virtual space clad in a helmet and a vest.

They can also touch objects such as guns, buttons, walls and even droids.

This is the first in Asia.

Each ticket for the rides costs RM130 (S$42.77) each.

There is at least one other ride that is not opened yet.

All photos are screenshot from Channel News Asia video