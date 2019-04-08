Durian season in S’pore set to start in May & June 2019

If you have been on the hunt for cheap durians, the next two months will usher in the era of durians galore in Singapore.

May and June

According to The New Paper, May and June 2019 will give durian aficionados the most bang for their buck.

Durian sellers told TNP that the durian season might start as early as next month.

The general consensus appeared to be that while durians were already starting to stream in from Malaysia, the peak of the durian season will be in June.

According to Lim, the owner of Durian Culture, the durian season is segmented according to early and later harvests: “The first, the early harvest phase, is expected over much of the next two months. Phase two may begin around mid-June and go on till August.”

The best time according to Lim, for durian lovers, will be between mid-June till August.

Precedent

To get a clearer idea of why this might be exciting times for durian connoisseurs, here are some of the prices for durians during the peak season around June last year.

In fact, Durian prices in Singapore were down more than 50 percent.

Here’s just a sample of what you might get to look forward to.

Luv Durian

Mao Shan Wang: S$10/kg

Pahang Mao Shan Wang: S$15/kg

D13, D101, Ganghai: 3 for S$10/3 for S$20

That’s right, S$10 for 1kg of Mao Shan Wang.

Here were the queues for that wondrous season.

Insane.

Relive the good times

Images collated from The Durian Prince and Ah Sam Durian

