Don Don Donki Sweet Potato Factory opening at Changi Airport T3 May 1, 2019

Don Don Donki will be opening a spin-off outlet, named the Don Don Donki Sweet Potato Factory, at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 1, 2019.

Specialising in Japanese mobile food, this will be Donki’s smallest store with an area of 30.8 square metres.

Besides the usual baked sweet potatoes, customers can also buy caramelised sweet potato, sweet potato milkshake, and more.

The T3 outlet will also be operating 24 hours.

The Japanese discount store has three other outlets at Orchard Central, 100 AM, and City Square Mall.

The next outlet opens May 8, 2019 at Square 2.

Don Don Donki Sweet Potato Factory

Changi Airport Terminal 3, 65 Airport Boulevard #02-97, Singapore 819663

Opening Date: May 1, 2019, 10:00am

Opening Hours: 24/7

Photo via Changi Airport/Facebook and Don Don Donki Singapore

