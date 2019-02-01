fbpx

Cockroach spotted scurrying off with cigarette butt at HDB lift lobby

Hello call polis.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 23, 01:15 pm

Cockroaches have a reputation for their survival instinct.

As you’d already know, they are capable of adapting to an urban environment, feeding on the unwanted remains left in the open.

Cockroach sneaking off with a cigarette butt

While we will never really find out what is among the loot that cockroaches gather discreetly, one Singaporean man might shed some light on it.

In a Facebook post by Alton Ong, a cockroach was spotted scampering across the lift lobby of an HDB block with a piece of cigarette butt.

Here are the videos if you cannot see the post:

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Making its way to a yellow box perhaps.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Cigarette butt litter in S’pore

Cigarette butts are one of the most common types of litter found in Singapore, especially by the roadside.

While they are small and can be inconspicuous, cigarette butts are a serious environmental hazard.

From 2014 to 2017, cigarette butts were the biggest cause of roadside vegetation fires in Singapore.

Cigarette butts are washed into drains or other water bodies, contributing to marine plastic trash and releasing chemicals harmful to marine life.

If cockroaches can pick these cigarette butts up, so can other animals like the otters or monitor lizards.

In fact, cigarette butts are one the world’s biggest contaminants.

Littering of cigarette butts can result in a fine of up to S$2,000 for first-time offenders while repeat offenders can be fined up to S$10,000.

M’sian impressed by S’pore fine for littered cigarette butt, wants it implemented in M’sia too

Top photo collage from screenshots of Alan Ong’s videos

 

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

