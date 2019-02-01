Cockroach spotted scurrying off with cigarette butt at HDB lift lobby

Cockroaches have a reputation for their survival instinct.

As you’d already know, they are capable of adapting to an urban environment, feeding on the unwanted remains left in the open.

Advertisement

Cockroach sneaking off with a cigarette butt

While we will never really find out what is among the loot that cockroaches gather discreetly, one Singaporean man might shed some light on it.

In a Facebook post by Alton Ong, a cockroach was spotted scampering across the lift lobby of an HDB block with a piece of cigarette butt.

Here are the videos if you cannot see the post:

Making its way to a yellow box perhaps.

Cigarette butt litter in S’pore

Cigarette butts are one of the most common types of litter found in Singapore, especially by the roadside.

While they are small and can be inconspicuous, cigarette butts are a serious environmental hazard.

Advertisement

From 2014 to 2017, cigarette butts were the biggest cause of roadside vegetation fires in Singapore.

Cigarette butts are washed into drains or other water bodies, contributing to marine plastic trash and releasing chemicals harmful to marine life.

If cockroaches can pick these cigarette butts up, so can other animals like the otters or monitor lizards.

In fact, cigarette butts are one the world’s biggest contaminants.

Littering of cigarette butts can result in a fine of up to S$2,000 for first-time offenders while repeat offenders can be fined up to S$10,000.

Advertisement

Top photo collage from screenshots of Alan Ong’s videos