fbpx

Back
﻿

Hotpot buffet in Toa Payoh costs S$19.80 nett, comes with free soup base

You can choose three different soup bases.

Joshua Lee | April 30, 09:56 am

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Fans of hotpot, this is for you.

A Toa Payoh hotpot shop, Shan Pin Hot Pot, is offering hotpot for only S$19.80 nett. It comes with free soup base and has no GST and service charge.

You can choose three out of six soup flavours to form your hotpot base: Tomato, Mala, Mushroom, Tom Yum, Chicken, and Pork Bone Soup.

Via Ah Ken on Facebook.

Facebook photos show a variety of ingredients, such as meat slices, meat balls, fish paste, mushroom, fishball, prawns, and beancurd skin roll among others.

Via Ah Ken on Facebook.
Via Ah Ken on Facebook.
Via Ah Ken on Facebook.
Via Ah Ken on Facebook.
Via Ah Ken on Facebook.
Via Ah Ken on Facebook.
Via Ah Ken on Facebook.
Via Shan Pin Hot Pot
Via Shan Pin Hot Pot
Via Shan Pin Hot Pot

They even have an array of sauces:

Via Ah Ken on Facebook.
Via Ah Ken on Facebook.

The only catch is that you need to have at least two customers to enjoy the offer.

If you’re interested, Shan Pin Hot Pot (also called Shan Pin Steamboat on Google) is located at Block 190 Lor 6 Toa Payoh #01-524. You can contact 9296 6638 or 6258 9989 for reservations.

Top photo via Ah Ken on Facebook

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🍴📦
If “dabao”-ing food is a habit for you, here’s why you should think about bringing your own container.

😱😴
These celebrities did not sleep for 60 hours. Just because they FOMO.

👃🚆
They probably wouldn’t mask the smell of a rude dude’s fart, but these instagrammable train carriages are definitely a breath of fresh air.

🗡️🤖
You probably know “Speak of Cao Cao, and Cao Cao arrives”. But did you know he sometimes arrives in a Gundam suit?

🍺🍔🍟
Should calories go to your waist or your waste? (The right answer is “neither”)

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Lee Kuan Yew advised PM Lee not to say too much to public before social media was a thing

He knows 'wefie' and 'ootd', but does not know what is 'otw'. OwO

April 30, 12:06 am

PM Lee: Heng Swee Keat will take on leading role in next GE

Heng downplayed his role, and PM Lee gently reminded him that he has understated his role.

April 29, 11:19 pm

S'pore-based photographer captures milky way in M'sia with Huawei P30 Pro

Amazing.

April 29, 10:47 pm

M'sian doctor in Australia suspended for vile comments on S'pore Hardwarezone Forum

He has even taunted his detractors.

April 29, 10:46 pm

5 NUS students jailed for sexual crimes from 2015 to 2018 academic years

The Singapore police has revealed new information to set the record straight.

April 29, 07:09 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close