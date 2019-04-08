Hotpot buffet in Toa Payoh costs S$19.80 nett, comes with free soup base

Fans of hotpot, this is for you.

A Toa Payoh hotpot shop, Shan Pin Hot Pot, is offering hotpot for only S$19.80 nett. It comes with free soup base and has no GST and service charge.

You can choose three out of six soup flavours to form your hotpot base: Tomato, Mala, Mushroom, Tom Yum, Chicken, and Pork Bone Soup.

Facebook photos show a variety of ingredients, such as meat slices, meat balls, fish paste, mushroom, fishball, prawns, and beancurd skin roll among others.

They even have an array of sauces:

The only catch is that you need to have at least two customers to enjoy the offer.

If you’re interested, Shan Pin Hot Pot (also called Shan Pin Steamboat on Google) is located at Block 190 Lor 6 Toa Payoh #01-524. You can contact 9296 6638 or 6258 9989 for reservations.

Top photo via Ah Ken on Facebook

