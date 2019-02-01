Bubble tea cafe in M’sia is mind-blowingly designed to look like 2D drawing
Woohoo novelty.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
You may have heard of a cafe in South Korea that makes patrons feel like they’ve stepped into a drawing:
Cafe in South Korea makes you feel like you’ve stepped right into a drawing
Now, one need not travel all the way to South Korea for that experience — there’s a cafe in Malaysia with a similar concept.
Looks just like a drawing
The cafe, called 2D, can be found in Selangor, Malaysia.
And here are some absolutely mind-bending photos of the place:
View this post on Instagram
Rain? No problem. Sun? No problem. You get to queue in air-conditioned walkway where you get to snap tons of instagram-worthy photos 😱 #potd #foodporn #cafehopkl #latte #bubbletea #2d #art #2dcafe #2dbubbletea #foodie #pictureoftheday #love #lifestyle #hype #blackandwhite #bnw
The place also serves bubble tea and boxed bento sets:
According to reports here and here, this cafe is Muslim-friendly.
Address and details:
Address: F-03, 10, Jalan Lagoon Selatan, Sunway Geo Avenue, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
Opening hours: 11am to 10pm daily
Top photo via Instagram neysaassila & melvin_themeow
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.