Bubble tea cafe in M’sia is mind-blowingly designed to look like 2D drawing

You may have heard of a cafe in South Korea that makes patrons feel like they’ve stepped into a drawing:

Now, one need not travel all the way to South Korea for that experience — there’s a cafe in Malaysia with a similar concept.

Looks just like a drawing

The cafe, called 2D, can be found in Selangor, Malaysia.

And here are some absolutely mind-bending photos of the place:

The place also serves bubble tea and boxed bento sets:

According to reports here and here, this cafe is Muslim-friendly.

Address and details:

Address: F-03, 10, Jalan Lagoon Selatan, Sunway Geo Avenue, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm daily

Top photo via Instagram neysaassila & melvin_themeow