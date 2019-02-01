fbpx

Back
﻿

Bubble tea cafe in M’sia is mind-blowingly designed to look like 2D drawing

Woohoo novelty.

Tanya Ong | April 17, 10:14 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

You may have heard of a cafe in South Korea that makes patrons feel like they’ve stepped into a drawing:

Cafe in South Korea makes you feel like you’ve stepped right into a drawing

Now, one need not travel all the way to South Korea for that experience — there’s a cafe in Malaysia with a similar concept.

Looks just like a drawing

The cafe, called 2D, can be found in Selangor, Malaysia.

And here are some absolutely mind-bending photos of the place:

View this post on Instagram

Work in progress… 80% completed

A post shared by 2D (@2d.bubbletea) on

The place also serves bubble tea and boxed bento sets:

View this post on Instagram

Love it! 😍

A post shared by MrC (@mrc_kaizen) on

According to reports here and here, this cafe is Muslim-friendly.

Address and details:

Address: F-03, 10, Jalan Lagoon Selatan, Sunway Geo Avenue, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm daily

Top photo via Instagram neysaassila & melvin_themeow

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Michelle Yeoh to play scientist in Avatar 2; showing on Dec. 18, 2020

From Crazy Rich Tai Tai to space-travelling scientist.

April 17, 08:53 am

Indonesia election quick count results available from 4pm S'pore time on April 17, 2019

Official results will only be progressively released a week later.

April 17, 03:47 am

The 850-year-old Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is such a big part of France, explained

The cathedral is a civilisational symbol that has been witness and victim to French history.

April 16, 11:55 pm

S'pore to have heavy rain & 34°C day temperatures for last 14 days of April 2019

Still warm.

April 16, 10:55 pm

F&B free gifts, discounts & promotions to check out in Jewel Changi Airport's opening week

Good deals worth your time travelling there.

April 16, 10:54 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close