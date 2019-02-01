First look at A&W in Jewel Changi Airport, menu items & prices

Events
A&W has finally unveiled its storefront in Jewel Changi Airport.
And along with it, their menu.
The fast food chain will be selling their signature coney dogs, and a variety of burgers, including cream cheese burgers, double cheeseburgers, and more.
Prices start from S$3.90 for an a la carte item.
Besides savoury stuff, waffles with ice cream and sundaes will also be available at S$7.50 and S$4.90 respectively.
Root beers floats come for S$3.50.
There are also meal sets for S$5.90, which comes with a burger and a drink.
Diners can add on sides like onion rings, chicken tenders, and beef coney cheese fries from S$3.60.
Nice.
All images by Mandy How
