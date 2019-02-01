First look at A&W in Jewel Changi Airport, menu items & prices

A&W has finally unveiled its storefront in Jewel Changi Airport.

And along with it, their menu.

The fast food chain will be selling their signature coney dogs, and a variety of burgers, including cream cheese burgers, double cheeseburgers, and more.

Prices start from S$3.90 for an a la carte item.

Besides savoury stuff, waffles with ice cream and sundaes will also be available at S$7.50 and S$4.90 respectively.

Root beers floats come for S$3.50.

There are also meal sets for S$5.90, which comes with a burger and a drink.

Diners can add on sides like onion rings, chicken tenders, and beef coney cheese fries from S$3.60.

Nice.

All images by Mandy How