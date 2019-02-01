Andy Hui caught cheating on Sammi Cheng with Jacqueline Wong, who was dating Kenneth Ma

This is Andy Hui.

This is Andy Hui and his singer wife of five years, Sammi Cheng.

The pair had been dating on and off since 1991.

A significant obstacle occured on April 16, when a video clip of Hui acting intimately with a female passenger, later confirmed to be TVB actress Jacqueline Wong, was released by Hong Kong publication Apple Daily.

This is Wong.

Here is the video.

Past instances

Netizens soon dug up information on the two, noting the times they had appeared on each other’s Instagram accounts.

The night of the incident was pegged to the birthday celebration of their mutual friend.

Believed to be on the day this picture was taken.

All this led to an outcry from Cheng’s fans, condemning both Hui and Wong for their transgressions.

Wong herself had also been in a relationship with another TVB actor, Kenneth Ma.

Apologies

On the very day itself, Hui held a press conference to apologise for his transgressions.

He also claimed he had been intoxicated but acknowledged that in itself wasn’t an excuse.

He also intended to stop all work commitments to go find himself.

Hui also claimed he was a “damaged person”

He also posted an apology on Instagram.

In the post, he apologised to Cheng, saying that he had made a mistake and was ashamed at what he did in that cab.

Their relationship had been described by their friend as “Hong Kong’s last fairytale”.

Image from Wong’s Instagram and Apple Daily.