Andy Hui allegedly told Jacqueline Wong he was going to divorce Sammi Cheng

Hong Kong’s biggest scandal of the year (so far) is unravelling like a TVB drama.







The affair between Hong Kong singer Andy Hui and TVB actress Jacqueline Wong started because Hui allegedly told Wong that his marriage with Hong Kong singer Sammi Cheng was on the rocks.

Wong is currently dating TVB actor Kenneth Ma.

Hui allegedly said his marriage was failing

This nugget of information was revealed by Flow Leung, a former Mr Hong Kong contestant and Wong’s confidant:

Here’s what Leung wrote:

“She once confided in me, quite unhappily, that her relationship with her boyfriend (Kenneth Ma) was not going well because they rarely saw each other. She also said she felt guilty because she fell in love with a married man — one who is married to a Heavenly Queen. However, that married man told her that his marriage was on the rocks. He assured her that he was going to divorce his wife. That’s why she agreed to be with him. If this is the case, then she is a victim. After the incident came to light, nobody spoke up for her. I don’t understand why she took it all upon herself instead of speaking up. That married guy is neither rich nor good-looking. She wasn’t prostituting herself. She’s a woman searching for love. He had nothing to offer her. She only loved the wrong man. She was wrong, but she does not deserve a death sentence!”

TVB confirms Wong’s dramas shelved

Meanwhile, Wong’s boss, TVB executive Virginia Lok, confirmed that Wong has been replaced in all her upcoming dramas while those that she had filmed were shelved because viewers do not want to see her on TV.

Even the theme song that Wong performed for current drama Come Home Love: Lo and Behold has been replaced.

“The company had to rearrange a lot of work but we took care of it and [her roles] have been replaced with other artistes,” said the TVB executive.

No date was offered for when Wong’s completed TVB dramas will see the light of day.

Lok also revealed that the “emotionally unstable” Wong is currently in Hong Kong with her sisters.

“I just spoke to her yesterday and she was crying non-stop,” she said.

On the other hand, Lok praised Ma for choosing to continue work amidst the scandal and refusing the company’s offer to take a break.

“Men like Kenneth are extinct… He is very professional, very handsome!” said Lok.

Top photo collage from Sammi Cheng’s Instagram, Jacqueline Wong’s Instagram and on.cc YouTube.