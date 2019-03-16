fbpx

Yishunites have been selflessly helping this elderly man cross the road the past year

Aww, that's real sweet.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 1, 01:03 pm

If you have to be convinced of the kind of estate Yishun is, look no further.

On Feb. 28, 2019, Nee Soon Town Council uploaded this video of auxiliary officers in Yishun helping an elderly man cross the road.

Here it is:

The post rightfully received plaudits, with many praising the two officers for going above and beyond.

And it’s tough to help the man, because he apparently has refused help before.

But the good thing is, he has no shortage of assistance.

Help

Here’s a rider getting off his bike to help the man in a video on Sept. 5, 2018.

Here’s a video posted by SG Road Vigilante, of an SCDF personnel getting out of an ambulance to help the man cross the road on Oct. 12, 2018.

And here are two FoodPanda delivery riders helping out on Oct. 25, 2018.

Image from Siti Nurjanna

Good to know there’s help when you need it.

