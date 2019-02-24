How you can use miles to reach your next holiday at fraction of the price

Have you ever woken up and decided that life is way too tough, and you really need a break from it all?

Me too.

So when life hands me lemons, I don’t make lemonade. I book a trip somewhere. Anywhere.

As a travel addict and aviation enthusiast rolled into one, nothing gives me more joy than stepping onto a plane and heading off to a new destination.

So how do I afford to do this as a poor student? Simple. I use miles to fuel my travel addiction.

Since KrisFlyer membership is free, I see taking flights without claiming the miles as leaving money on the table.

If you are a working adult with an actual income, you can probably do even better than me.

Since I redeem my miles for last minute trips really often, I am always looking for ways to make the best use of my precious miles.

Enter KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes.

Monthly discounted destinations

This programme is not new. Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been having this promotion for some time now, allowing members to get more value out of their miles.

The idea is simple. Every month, SIA will release a list of discounted destinations across the SIA and SilkAir network. The discount is typically 30% off the miles needed, which is a pretty sweet deal.

Occasionally, the promotion gets even more attractive.

For travel from 1-31 March 2019, if you book by 28 Feb 2019, KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes introduces a creative three-pronged promotion:

1) 50% off economy redemptions for selected destinations.

2) Redeem Premium economy class at economy saver rates on SIA’s direct route to Los Angeles (travel dates from 1 March – 30 April 2019).

3) Business class for the price of saver economy for selected destinations.

After extensively scrutinising the KrisFlyer award chart, I conclude that these promotions all have the potential to net you huge savings.

Let’s take a look at some scenarios.

50% off economy redemptions



Hong Kong is an extremely popular travel destination for Singaporeans, and it is near enough that planning a last minute trip for most is pretty manageable.



Hong Kong is in Zone 4 of the KrisFlyer award chart, and a one-way trip would normally cost 15,000 miles. With the discount, it will only take 7,500 miles for a one-way flight.



Let’s face it, that’s as good of an excuse to go on a last-minute trip to Hong Kong as it’s going to get.



Cheaper premium economy flights to LAX

SIA’s non-stop flight to Los Angeles is a whooping 15-hour flight. Luckily, you can fly there on premium economy for the price of economy from 1 March – 30 April 2019.

Instead of paying 68,000 miles for it, you will only need 38,000 miles with the discount.



Business class for the price of economy

Sometimes, you just want to pamper yourself.

Redeeming for business class is one of my favourite use of miles, since they allow me to experience luxury that I wouldn’t normally be able to afford.



Since business class normally costs a significant amount of miles over economy, I am really excited for this new promotion.

For example, I can take the same trip mentioned earlier to Hong Kong in business class for only 15,000 miles, instead of the usual 30,500 miles. That is more than 50% off, and makes me pretty enticed to travel in style for some quality dim sum over a weekend.

If you fancy a longer trip, you can consider looking at either North Asia or Australia.

For a one-way flight to Sydney, you will be looking at paying only 28,000 miles instead of the usual 62,000 miles.

If you have ever wanted to try SIA’s highly acclaimed Business Class, this promotion has just made it a whole lot more attainable.

I have personally tried many of the various business class products that SIA has to offer, and have never been disappointed.

The only way to top these experiences would have been to redeem them at such steep discounts.

This sounds great, but how do I get miles in the first place?

Actually flying



This is the most direct way to earn miles, but not necessarily the fastest way. You can earn miles by flying with Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot, Star Alliance Partners, as well as other partner airlines such as Virgin Australia.



With 27 partner airlines under the Star Alliance umbrella, and familiar names such as Eva Airways and ANA, it is easy to find an airline where you can earn KrisFlyer miles.



Spending with credit cards

As much as many of us would want to travel the world every other month and rack up the miles, we may not always be able to find the time to actually fly. Hence, earning miles through the application and use of credit cards can be a great way to earn miles.

A major source of miles is the sign-up bonuses on travel credit cards. The idea is that you spend a certain amount of money within the first few months of signing up for the card and are rewarded with a big chunk of miles if you do so successfully.

You can also accelerate your miles earning by carefully spending on bonus categories. There are many cards with lucrative bonus categories, such as bonus miles on travel spend or contact-less transactions.

By spending on the right card, you are well on your way to racking up tonnes of miles without actually spending more money.

As long as you are financially responsible, not earning miles towards your next trip is basically leaving money on the table.

KrisFlyer Spree

SIA has its own online shopping portal, which allows you to earn miles through online shopping. With popular brands such as ASOS and Sephora featured on KrisFlyer Spree, this is another easy way for you to earn miles without flying.





Since you can still earn miles based on credit card spend, this is an especially great way to earn extra miles for very little effort.

Something for everybody

Whether you prefer to save your miles for more trips, or you wish to splurge on a luxurious and unforgettable experience, KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes provide great deals for either camp. As long as you are willing to embrace adventure and only book a trip the month before, these discounts are pretty significant.

And luckily for us, KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes is not a one-off promotion. There will be new deals to be had each month, so check back regularly to make the best use of your miles!

The best bit? Signing up for a KrisFlyer account is absolutely free.

Top image via Singapore Airlines.

