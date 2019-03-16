fbpx

S’porean couple who abandoned baby denies Taiwanese police allegations they threw baby away

The parents are unsure.

Nyi Nyi Thet |Zhangxin Zheng | March 1, 05:27 pm

A Singaporean couple has been suspected of throwing their newborn baby away in Taiwan:

Here is the picture of the man:

Initial investigations by the Taiwanese police suggest the couple from Singapore had arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 19, and left on Feb. 26 after giving birth that day and leaving for Singapore.

The baby was found in a bin at a recycling company.

It is not yet known if it died prior to its disposal or after.

Image from UDN news

The police had apparently combed the hotel room the couple checked in at, as well as reviewed extensive surveillance footage.

Despite this, one half of the couple in the middle of this fiasco has come out to deny the reports.

Denial

Chinese daily, Shin Min Daily News scored an interview with the man supposedly seen in the photo in Taiwan, as well as his parents.

The man denied claims that his girlfriend was pregnant, let alone, gave birth and abandoned the baby there.

His parents insisted that if the allegations are accurate, their son will have to face the consequences of his actions.

However, they did threaten to go to the police if the allegations turned out to be unfounded accusations.

Unsure

While the man was seemingly calm throughout the interview with Shin Min, denying all the allegations, the parents were reportedly a tad unsure.

The parents, who had been shocked when they found out about the Taiwanese media reports, confronted the couple when they got back to Singapore.

They are not sure what exactly happened, but did confirm that the couple was in Taiwan for holiday during that period.

The parents also shared with Shin Min how the girl would visit the family two or three times a week, but was unsure if she was pregnant because she had always had a slightly plump figure.

This is what Shin Min news reported:

Shin Min Daily News managed to reach out to the accused and his parents for an interview.

The man denied that his girlfriend was pregnant and gave birth.

His parents also said that if the incident is proven to be true, their son will have to bear the responsibility and be prepared to go to jail.

However, if it is a false claim, they might make a police report in Singapore to prove their son’s innocence.

The parents confirmed that their son and his girlfriend went to Taiwan for holiday during that period but are unaware if the girlfriend is pregnant.

The parents also shared that the girlfriend will visit twice or thrice a week but they cannot tell if the girlfriend was pregnant because she has been quite plump.

The parents were shocked by the news and confronted them when they came back to Singapore.

They told them to tell the truth but they are not sure what really happened.

The man sounded calm when speaking to the reporter and shared that he was baffled by the Taiwanese reports.

He also denied that his girlfriend was pregnant and gave birth.

He also denied that he left the hotel to throw something during that time period.

Image collated from UDN News and Focus news

