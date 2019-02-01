SDP proposes to cut ministerial salaries, taxing top 1% more & returning CPF in full

There’s still no word on when the next general election will take place.

But the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has begun making their case to Singaporean voters.

Following their campaign launch on Feb. 23, the opposition party rolled out their first policy launch, focused on the cost of living.

Recalling past assurances

Speaking at the party headquarters in Ang Mo Kio on Saturday, March 16, SDP chief Chee Soon Juan cited two speeches by PAP politicians — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, both from 2015.

Chee quoted PM Lee who said that the PAP would work to lower the cost of living, and DPM Tharman as saying that the increased spending planned for the “rest of this decade” was sufficiently provided for by measures the government had already taken.

SDP’s alternative

Chee claimed that the PAP had failed to adhere to what it had said, listing 16 price increases in areas such as electricity, water, transport and school fees.

He also questioned the government’s need to take further measures to raise revenue, such as the upcoming GST hike, if increased spending was already provided for.

The SDP, he said, would instead take a different path with their policies with respect to government spending:

“They all go towards one objective, and that is to make sure that Singaporeans all benefit from our economy, and everybody goes up together with the rich.”

The SDP’s plan

Chee unveiled 10 policies to cope with the cost of living, some of which involved increasing assistance to Singaporeans in certain areas.

1. Doing away with GST on essential items, raising on luxury items

Chee proposed scrapping GST for essential items like medicine and school supplies, while raising it on luxury items.

2. Enacting a minimum wage

Chee believes this will discourage employers from hiring foreigners, and improve purchasing power for local workers.

3. Reducing healthcare costs

Chee did not elaborate much, but said healthcare should not be “commercialised”, and that it would explained in full by SDP Chairman Paul Tambyah during their healthcare policy launch.

4. Lowering HDB prices

According to Chee, who said he discussed the issue with contractors, the cost of the labour and materials for building a HDB flat is about half of what people pay for them.

The other half is supposedly made up of land costs, which the government owns.

Chee said he would elaborate further on how to implement this during the SDP’s housing policy launch.

5. Returning CPF savings to account holders in full

Chee proposed an opt-in clause for people who want to continue with the current system, where the government handles CPF savings and gives monthly payouts.

For the rest, their CPF savings will be returned in full.

Chee said:

“Retirees need that savings. Not for luxury living, just for survival. Because already they don’t have enough, because much of that money has gone to paying for their HDB flat.”

Where the money will come from

In order to fund these plans, Chee also introduced the following five proposals to raise revenue from other sources.

6. Cut ministers’ pay to fund aid for the poor

Chee proposed cutting ministerial pay by 10 percent, according to a formula that works out to the Prime Minister earning S$56,000 a month.

He claimed this would result in savings of about S$10 million to S$12 million a year, which could be used elsewhere.

7. Raise the income tax rate for the top 1 percent

Chee referred to the 2018 Oxfam report that found Singapore was ranked among the bottom 10 countries in tackling inequality, which was previously rebutted by Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee and two local commentators for its dubious methodology.

Chee proposed bringing the tax rate on the top 1 percent of earners up to 28 percent, from its current rate of 22 percent.

He added that this would still be a lower rate than other OECD countries, noting additionally that Singapore’s economy did not suffer when the rate of 28 percent was maintained for our top earners.

8. Ensure a revenue-neutral budget

Chee referred to the billion-dollar surpluses recorded for Budgets 2016, 2017 and 2018, and questioned the need for taxes to go up.

He proposed a “revenue-neutral” budget, where tax increases were mitigated by reductions in other areas.

For example, an increase in Electric Road Pricing would be offset by a reduction in the Road Tax.

9. Reinstate estate duty

The SDP also wants to bring back estate duty, which was abolished in 2008.

For properties worth S$20 million and more, the SDP plans to impose a tax of 30 percent, which they said was still lower than in countries like Japan, Germany and France.

10. Stop “profligate” public spending

Finally, Chee said that if elected, SDP members would scrutinise spending proposals by the government, and hold ministers’ “feet to the fire”.

“… send a clear message to the PAP”

During the question and answer session after the policy launch, Chee fielded a question from an audience member, who wanted to know how the SDP and other opposition candidates could refrain from infighting if elected.

Chee said he could not speak for other parties, but by electing SDP members to Parliament, voters would be sending a message.

Chee said: “If you want to see the PAP change, make sure you send a clear message to the PAP — we want the SDP’s policies.”

Top photo by Matthias Ang.