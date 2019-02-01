National Council of Churches of S’pore relieved Swedish metal band Watain concert cancelled

The National Council of Churches of Singapore (NCCS) has written a letter addressed to Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam on Friday, March 8.

Here it is:

The letter was uploaded on the council’s website.

What did the letter say?

The letter said NCCS was “relieved to hear” of the recommendation by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) to cancel the March 7 concert in Singapore by Swedish black metal band Watain.

Who signed off the letter?

NCCS president, Bishop Terry Kee, signed off on the letter.

He said the council shares MHA’s “serious concerns over what Watain represents and stands for”.

Bishop Kee added: “We fully agree with MHA’s assessment that the band’s history of denigrating religions and promoting violence has the potential to cause enmity and disrupt Singapore’s social harmony.”

NCCS represents over 250 churches in Singapore.

Bishop grateful

The bishop also expressed his appreciation to the minister and the MHA for the “swift and decisive” decision.

What bishop said about Watain?

Bishop Kee said the worldview the band promotes works against the common good and the building up of social order, which is the council’s worry.

He said: “We view Watain’s sacrilegious attacks on the Christian faith through their songs as particularly disruptive and hurtful to the cause of religious harmony, and we are concerned that Watain’s open endorsement of satanic violence could have deleterious effects on impressionable and restless youths.”

IMDA approved of show initially

IMDA had approved of the Watain concert previously, as the band was allowed to enter and set up for the show on Thursday.

But the event was pulled following concerns raised by MHA.

It was due to be held at EBX Live Space, a concert venue in the Tai Seng industrial estate.

An online petition on Change.org called for a ban on concerts by Watain and fellow Swedish metal band Soilwork.

The online petition started on March 6 and garnered more than 17,000 signatures over the course of one day.

This is the contents of the NCCS letter in full:

8 March 2019 Mr K Shanmugam

Minister for Law and Home Affairs Dear Minister K Shanmugam, An Appreciation of the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over the cancellation of WATAIN’s performance in Singapore The National Council of Churches of Singapore wishes to express our appreciation to you and MHA for your swift and decisive action in recommending to IMDA the cancellation of the “WATAIN Live in Singapore” concert that was due to be performed on the 7 March 2019. NCCS shares in MHA’s serious concerns over what WATAIN represents and stands for. We fully agree with MHA’s assessment that the band’s history of denigrating religions and promoting violence has the potential to cause enmity and disrupt Singapore’s social harmony. We view WATAIN’s sacrilegious attacks on the Christian faith through their songs as particularly disruptive and hurtful to the cause of religious harmony, and we are concerned that WATAIN’s open endorsement of satanic violence could have deleterious effects on impressionable and restless youths. Overall, our worry is that the worldview WATAIN promotes works against the common good and the building up of social order. In light of the common concerns, we were relieved to hear of MHA’s decision. Once again, we wish to express our appreciation to you and MHA for deciding in the interests of the general public. Yours sincerely,

Bishop Terry Kee

President

National Council of Churches of Singapore

