fbpx

Back
﻿

Petition calling for ban on 2 metal bands coming to S’pore gets over 15,000 signatures

Panic.

Sulaiman Daud | March 7, 12:41 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Another Change.org petition is making the rounds, this time to call for a ban on two bands performing in Singapore.

The artists are Swedish heavy metal band Soilwork:

Photo from Soilwork’s Facebook page.

And Swedish black metal band Watain:

Photo from Watain’s Facebook page.

Watain will play on March 7 at the EBX Live Space, while Soilwork will perform at the same venue on Oct. 29.

Over 15,000 signatures

The petition, started by a Rachel Chan on March 6, is titled, “Ban satanic music groups Watain and Soilwork from performing in Singapore”.

It quickly gained popularity, and got over 15,000 signatures as of 11:30am on March 7.

Comments left on the petition expressed concern about the bands’ influence on “youths”, offensive lyrics, and the petitioner’s religious sensibilities:

Screen shot from Change.org
Screen shot from Change.org
Screen shot from Change.org

Chan has stated that she sent the link to the petition to Grace Fu, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

On the other hand, underground music website Unite Asia poured scorn on the petition and its signers, calling it “ridiculous” and “stupid”.

Show is rated R18

Part of the controversy involves Watain’s open belief in Theistic Satanism, and lyrics in certain songs that supposedly denigrate the Judeo-Christian religion.

On the other hand, Soilwork have not openly expressed Satanist beliefs.

It’s possible that Chan saw that they were also a Swedish metal band and assumed they were similar to Watain.

The petitioners may be pleased to hear that the Info-communications Media Development Authority has issued a rating of R18 and a Mature Content advisory for the show, which means that youths and underage children will not be allowed to attend.

As long as parents can ensure their children don’t sneak out of the house and get past security, they don’t have to worry about metal bands influencing them.

Anyway, there are worse things on the Internet.

Top image from Watain’s Facebook page and Change.org

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Guinness van with free stout-infused ice cream in S'pore's CBD now till March 13, 2019

Everyone screams for free ice cream.

March 7, 12:13 pm

Fake "civil engineer" in S'pore who changed 38 jobs in 4 years using fake qualifications raises questions

Did no one check?

March 7, 12:13 pm

Thai durian trader rejects daughter's suitor for being "too handsome", cancels 10,000 men marriage contest

Marketing champion.

March 7, 11:39 am

MP Lee Bee Wah uses Hokkien phrase 'Si Gui Kia' to label 'ungrateful' S'poreans, raises eyebrows

A tale of Ah Gong, Ah Seng, and angry Singaporeans.

March 7, 08:49 am

Pablo Cheese Tart closes S'pore outlets after 19 months

Sad.

March 7, 01:02 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close