Swedish black metal band Watain S’pore concert cancelled by IMDA on the day itself

The Info-Communications Media Authority of Singapore has cancelled a black metal band’s concert on March 7, 2019 — hours before it was scheduled to take place.

Advertisement

IMDA issued a statement in the afternoon with the reasons for disallowing the concert that was scheduled to take place later on at night at the EBX Live Space venue near Tai Seng.

The cancellation was due to security concerns raised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, citing the band’s past conduct of promoting violence and denigrating other religions — acts that might cause enmity and disrupt social harmony in Singapore.

This is IMDA’s statement in full:

IMDA will cancel the “Watain Live in Singapore” concert on 7 March 2019, following security concerns recently raised by MHA. IMDA had earlier allowed the concert with a rating of “Restricted 18 (R18)”. Given the band’s history, IMDA imposed further stringent requirements including the removal of songs which are religiously offensive, that the band cannot make references to religion or use religious symbols, and that no ritualistic acts are performed on stage. MHA has today provided its assessment that the performance should not proceed. MHA has expressed serious concerns about the concert, given the band’s history of denigrating religions and promoting violence, which has potential to cause enmity and disrupt Singapore’s social harmony. Watain is known for its Satanist views and some of their previous controversial performances involved animal carcasses and throwing pig’s blood on its audience. The band also espouses anti-Christian views and advocates Satanism through their songs, and endorses violence. MHA has therefore asked IMDA to consider cancelling the concert for reasons of public order, and IMDA has agreed.

Advertisement

Petition

A day before the concert, a petition was put up online calling for Watain, as well as another Swedish heavy metal band Soilwork to be banned from Singapore:

Soilwork is playing a show later on in the year on Oct. 29.

The petition received more than 15,000 signatures.

Allowed to perform previously

Watain was allowed to perform in Singapore, as IMDA issued a rating of R18 and a Mature Content advisory for the show, which means that youths and underage children will not be allowed to attend.

Advertisement

Concerned Singaporeans who wrote to IMDA reportedly received this response initially from the authorities some time between March 6 and 7, before the cancellation was announced:

Thank you for your feedback on the concert “Watain Live in Singapore” to be held on 7 March 2019. IMDA applies a consistent set of guidelines in assessing all applications for arts performances and concerts. These guidelines are contained in the Arts Entertainment Classification Code (AECC). IMDA’s classification code serves to protect the young from unsuitable content, maintain community norms and values, and safeguard public interest, while enabling adults to make informed choices. In addition, the overall theme, content, message and impact of a performance is taken into consideration. After careful consideration, IMDA has rated the “Watain Live in Singapore” concert “Restricted 18 (R18)”. The R18 rating is the most stringent and requires that the organiser conduct age checks to ensure that no one below the age of 18 is permitted to enter the performance venue. This rating is consistent with IMDA’s rating for similar concerts in the past. IMDA has further required that songs which may be religiously offensive are removed from the performance, and imposed the following additional licence conditions: · No religious symbols are to be used during the concert; · No references to religion on stage; · No satanic or ritualistic acts are performed on stage The concert organiser has been made aware of and fully understands these conditions, and has undertaken to fully comply with them. IMDA will be closely monitoring the event and will take firm action if there is a breach of any of its licence conditions. More information on the AECC is attached. For ratings of arts entertainment events, please visit the Media Classification Database.

Concert promoter’s initial statement

A day before the concert gained publicity due to the petition and before it got pulled, concert promoter Ravage Records put out a statement emphasising zero tolerance for rule breakers and calling for Singapore’s strict rules to be followed:

Each concert ticket was selling for about S$85 or 60 euros, which was about S$92.

The venue can only hold about 200 people.