M’sians proud S’pore’s Michelin-starred Hawker Chan is their own because founder Ipoh-born

The soya sauce chicken rice master cut his teeth in Singapore's Chinatown beginning 2008.

Belmont Lay | March 2, 04:44 am

Air space. Territorial waters. And now, it appears, soya sauce chicken rice founder too.

Some Malaysians, who have dug deep to make a few connections here and there, are feeling proud that Michelin-starred chicken rice from Singapore is almost their own.

All because the dish’s founder was born in Ipoh, Malaysia.

This is despite the founder, Chan Hon Meng, aged 54 this year, perfected his craft by cutting his teeth at selling his unique affordable chicken rice at Chinatown Complex Food Centre in Singapore since 2008 — also known as Singapore’s cutthroat hawker trade.

Business booming

This latest public assertion of ownership by Malaysia comes hot on the heels of news that Hawker Chan is branching out up north.

Chan’s culinary excellence and dedication to his craft was recognised in 2016 when his Liao Fan Hawker Chan Soy Sauce Chicken was awarded one Michelin star out of the blue for the signature no-frills soya sauce chicken rice that cost a mere S$2 a plate.

Hawker Chan is the name of the chain outlet that was set up to serve the Michelin-starred, Hong Kong-styled chicken rice around the world by turning it into a scalable and highly marketable product.

Opened outlets worldwide

Following that brush with recognition and earning the title of making the cheapest food in the world with a Michelin star, which is similar to being inducted into the hall of fame for chefs, Chan proceeded to expand his business internationally — effectively changing his fortunes overnight (becoming a millionaire, some say) and literally putting him on the map.

He now has three outlets in Singapore besides the original stall, with more already opened globally in Melbourne, Perth, the Philippines, Jakarta, Taipei, Bangkok, and Kazakhstan.

The newest outlet will officially open in Ipoh, Malaysia on March 16, 2019.

Malaysians proud Hawker Chan founder is Ipoh-born

And this is where some Malaysians are celebrating Hawker Chan’s setting up shop there as some sort of homecoming, playing up the fact that the founder was born in that Malaysian state and it is now a timely return.

But this celebration of his Malaysian-ness is not new.

In August 2016, Malaysians were quick to capitalise and emphatically celebrated how Chan is actually Malaysian — when he won his star selling his food in Singapore.

Tenuous link or not, at RM6.80 (S$2.26) for one plate of soya sauce chicken rice up north, the price is almost comparable to Singapore.

But it is probably more affordable considering that the shop’s setting in Ipoh is almost more eatery-like, compared to Singapore’s hawker centre.

All photos via HawkerChanMY Facebook

