fbpx

Back
﻿

Almost 900,000 signatures on petition calling for removal of Muslim-blaming Australian senator Fraser Anning

Opprobrium.

Belmont Lay | March 17, 01:55 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Close to 900,000 signatures have been consolidated on the petition to remove Queensland Senator Fraser Anning from Parliament after his remarks following the Christchurch mosque massacre.

The petition gained this traction in less than two days.

What he said

Senator Anning said that he was opposed to violence of any form, but “what it highlights is the growing fear within our community, both in Australia and New Zealand, of the increasing Muslim presence”.

Who started the petition?

In fact, there were two separate petitions started by two different people an hour apart from each other after Anning’s statement on the Christchurch shooting was released.

The petition starters are Sydney doctor Kate Ahmad and a Melbourne author Harris Sultan.

It was their first petition.

Two petitions merged into one

The two separate petitions have now been merged into one, making it by far the largest in Australian online petition history.

Biggest petition ever

Executive director of change.org Sally Rugg told Sydney Morning Herald it was not just the petition with the most signatures since the platform began, but also the fastest-growing.

Almost 250,000 people signed up in the first 18 hours.

Expulsion not possible though

However, there is no mechanism for expelling politicians from Australian parliament, unless they are criminals or dual citizens.

But the fact the petition has gained so much traction is telling.

One research done on change.org, SMH reported, shows 75 percent of signers have only ever signed one petition and the remainder tend to sign only in the area they care about.

To have close to a million signatures shows that the vast majority of people are against senator Anning’s bigoted speech.

Rugg told SMH the petition was a lightning rod for those who did not support anti-Muslim sentiment in some sections of the media and parliament.

The Parliamentary Privileges Act 1987 in Australia cannot possibly be amended in such a short period of time, so as to take effect before the election expected to take place in a few days’ time.

Daoud Nabi, 71, whose last words were ‘Hello, brother’, had escaped Afghanistan to New Zealand: 1st Christchurch mosque victim

17-year-old teenager smashes egg on Muslim-blaming Australian senator Fraser Anning’s head

60,000 signatures on petition demanding Australian senator Fraser Anning removed after he blamed Muslim immigration for Christchurch mosque shootings

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Suspected Christchurch terrorist flashed 'OK' sign in court in nod to irony, meme culture & white nationalism

The Circle Game.

March 17, 01:08 pm

Massive fire in Geylang engulfs 7 shophouses, SCDF scrambles 60 firefighters to scene

It took 3 hours and 60 firefighters to extinguish the flames.

March 17, 12:17 pm

GrabFood rider offers cancelled order to appreciative 76-year-old uncle in Serangoon

Sweet.

March 17, 12:03 pm

S'porean Christian dad is also metalhead who played in black metal bands & owned record store

41-year-old Gabriel Deen has been intimately involved in Singapore's black metal scene for the past 25 years.

March 17, 11:30 am

Mother orangutan wounded by 79 air gun pellets slowly recovering from mental & physical trauma

She's eating fruits and drinking milk now.

March 17, 10:32 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close