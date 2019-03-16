Casio Gundam 40th anniversary G-Shock series out in mid-2019

Casio G-Shock is on a roll.

They recently released Hello Kitty watches, Optimus Prime watch and sakura-themed watches.

Casio has announced the release of its Gundam 40th Anniversary G-Shock series.

The four watches released will each be modelled after a different Gundam.

They will be available on Casio’s Taobao website and will be shipped out from mid-2019 onwards.

The exact release date is still not known .

1. RX-78-2 Gundam G-Shock (S$280/ 1,390 yuan)

The RX-78-2 Gundam G-Shock comes in the memorable mobile suit signature colours.

2. MS-06S Char’s Zaku II G-Shock (S$220/ 1,090 yuan)

The glowing red colour of the Char Aznable mobile suit was nicknamed “Red Comet”.

3. RX-0 Unicorn Gundam G-Shock (S$220/ 1,090 yuan)

Pure white with red embellishments.

RX-O Unicorn Gundam is from Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn.

4. RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 02 Banshee G-Shock (S$342/ 1,690 yuan)

The brother unit to the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam.

Gold accents resemble gold lights that run through suit’s frame when the Banshee goes into “Destroy Mode”.

Haro box

Each watch will also come packaged in an exclusive Haro box.

The X-78-2 Gudam, RX-0 Unicorn Gundam, and RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 02 Banshee come in a green Haro box:

Char’s Zaku comes in a Zaku Red Haro storage:

