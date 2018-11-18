Casio unveils G-Shock x Transformers Optimus Prime 35th anniversary watch
For people who couldn't afford toys as children, but can now as adults.
Casio has released an all-new G-Shock “Optimus Prime” watch.
35th anniversary
This is in celebration of the upcoming 35th anniversary of Transformers in 2019, as well as the 35th anniversary of G-Shock in 2018.
The collaboration has resulted in a transforming Master Optimus Prime figure that houses the red, blue and silver G-Shock DW-6900 watch in its chest.
Different modes
The figure can then be transformed into various modes, such as the “Robot Mode” and the “Pedestal Prime Mode”, which acts like a display stand for the watch.
Autobot emblem
The DW-6900 watch has a red bezel, blue bands, and a silver face with the Transformers logo.
The Autobot emblem appears when the EL backlight (electroluminescent backlight) is activated.
Price: Japan exclusive
The Transformers x G-Shock DW-6900TF-SET set, which includes a transforming Optimus Prime figure and a G-Shock DW-6900TF-4, watch will be released on Dec. 8, 2018 with a listed price of ¥29,000 (S$353).
It is likely to be a Japan exclusive.
Early photos of the product have been leaked online by a Taiwan-based Facebook page.
