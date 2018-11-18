fbpx

Casio unveils G-Shock x Transformers Optimus Prime 35th anniversary watch

For people who couldn't afford toys as children, but can now as adults.

Belmont Lay | November 18, 2018 @ 01:42 am

Casio has released an all-new G-Shock “Optimus Prime” watch.

35th anniversary

This is in celebration of the upcoming 35th anniversary of Transformers in 2019, as well as the 35th anniversary of G-Shock in 2018.

The collaboration has resulted in a transforming Master Optimus Prime figure that houses the red, blue and silver G-Shock DW-6900 watch in its chest.

Different modes

The figure can then be transformed into various modes, such as the “Robot Mode” and the “Pedestal Prime Mode”, which acts like a display stand for the watch.

Robot mode
Pedestal mode
Pedestal mode

Autobot emblem

The DW-6900 watch has a red bezel, blue bands, and a silver face with the Transformers logo.

The Autobot emblem appears when the EL backlight (electroluminescent backlight) is activated.

Price: Japan exclusive

The Transformers x G-Shock DW-6900TF-SET set, which includes a transforming Optimus Prime figure and a G-Shock DW-6900TF-4, watch will be released on Dec. 8, 2018 with a listed price of ¥29,000 (S$353).

It is likely to be a Japan exclusive.

Early photos of the product have been leaked online by a Taiwan-based Facebook page.

 

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

