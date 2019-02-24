fbpx

Limited edition Baby-G x Hello Kitty watch comes with quilt mini-bag, in S’pore March 2019

Very kawaii.

Fasiha Nazren | February 19, 12:19 pm

Casio has been releasing some interesting watches lately.

Limited edition sakura-themed G-Shock watches available at VivoCity

Casio unveils G-Shock x Transformers Optimus Prime 35th anniversary watch

And they’ve got another one coming up.

90s Hello Kitty-inspired watches

Hello Kitty and Baby-G have collaborated to release a limited edition Hello Kitty Pink Quilt Series watch, in conjunction with Hello Kitty’s 45th anniversary and Baby-G’s 25th anniversary.

In case you didn’t know, the Pink Quilt Series was a trend among young Japanese women back in the 1990s.

Comes in two colours

The dial of the collaboration model features a quilt-stitch pattern, as well as some flower-shaped metal pieces and comes in two different colours.

Here’s what they look like:

BGA-150KT-4B (Pink)

Photo courtesy of Baby-G Singapore

BGA-150KT-7B (Pink X White)

Photo courtesy of Baby-G Singapore

Comes with mini-bag

What’s extra special about this collaboration is the mini-bag that comes with the watch, which is also styled after the original Pink Quilt Series.

Photo courtesy of Baby-G Singapore

Cute.

Available in March

The watch, however, isn’t available in Singapore yet as it is expected to be released sometime in March 2019.

Meanwhile, you can look out for the announcement of the price and arrival of the watch will be on Baby-G Singapore’s Facebook and Instagram page.

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

