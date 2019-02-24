Limited edition Baby-G x Hello Kitty watch comes with quilt mini-bag, in S’pore March 2019
Very kawaii.
Casio has been releasing some interesting watches lately.
And they’ve got another one coming up.
90s Hello Kitty-inspired watches
Hello Kitty and Baby-G have collaborated to release a limited edition Hello Kitty Pink Quilt Series watch, in conjunction with Hello Kitty’s 45th anniversary and Baby-G’s 25th anniversary.
In case you didn’t know, the Pink Quilt Series was a trend among young Japanese women back in the 1990s.
Comes in two colours
The dial of the collaboration model features a quilt-stitch pattern, as well as some flower-shaped metal pieces and comes in two different colours.
Here’s what they look like:
BGA-150KT-4B (Pink)
BGA-150KT-7B (Pink X White)
Comes with mini-bag
What’s extra special about this collaboration is the mini-bag that comes with the watch, which is also styled after the original Pink Quilt Series.
Cute.
Available in March
The watch, however, isn’t available in Singapore yet as it is expected to be released sometime in March 2019.
Meanwhile, you can look out for the announcement of the price and arrival of the watch will be on Baby-G Singapore’s Facebook and Instagram page.
