Limited edition Baby-G x Hello Kitty watch comes with quilt mini-bag, in S’pore March 2019

Casio has been releasing some interesting watches lately.

Advertisement

And they’ve got another one coming up.

90s Hello Kitty-inspired watches

Hello Kitty and Baby-G have collaborated to release a limited edition Hello Kitty Pink Quilt Series watch, in conjunction with Hello Kitty’s 45th anniversary and Baby-G’s 25th anniversary.

In case you didn’t know, the Pink Quilt Series was a trend among young Japanese women back in the 1990s.

Advertisement

Comes in two colours

The dial of the collaboration model features a quilt-stitch pattern, as well as some flower-shaped metal pieces and comes in two different colours.

Here’s what they look like:

BGA-150KT-4B (Pink)

BGA-150KT-7B (Pink X White)

Advertisement

Comes with mini-bag

What’s extra special about this collaboration is the mini-bag that comes with the watch, which is also styled after the original Pink Quilt Series.

Cute.

Available in March

The watch, however, isn’t available in Singapore yet as it is expected to be released sometime in March 2019.

Meanwhile, you can look out for the announcement of the price and arrival of the watch will be on Baby-G Singapore’s Facebook and Instagram page.