M’sia ice cream shop does White Rabbit ice cream

Looks authentic.

Belmont Lay | February 27, 01:10 am

Following the massive hype that White Rabbit candy is getting turned into ice cream — initially in Singapore and then in Los Angeles — a Malaysian ice cream shop is also jumping on the bandwagon:

Launching on Feb. 28

The shop, Inside Scoop, announced on Feb. 26 it was preparing the White Rabbit candy ice cream for sale.

It will be making the ice cream available at all of its 23 outlets across Malaysia on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 8pm — except the Kuantan outlet, which would be out only on March 4.

Inside Scoop outlets are mainly located in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, with none in Johor Baru at the moment.

So, Singaporeans in Malaysia, you might have to be in the capital KL or go further southwest to Selangor if you want to try it.

Rice paper mana?

In response to queries as to whether Inside Scoop’s ice cream will retain the trademark rice paper that is an unmistakable part of the White Rabbit candy, the shop said it made the ice cream with the entire candy and rice paper thrown in.

This means everything is dissolved and mixed together and won’t be served separately.

In the United States version, the rice paper was removed after some customer feedback — but that move was not appreciated.

White Rabbit-flavoured ice cream on sale in American creamery

In Singapore’s version of the ice cream in soft serve form available at Sunday Folks cafe for a limited time at the end of 2018, a generous serving of rice paper was given.

White Rabbit-flavoured ice cream now available at Sunday Folks cafe for limited time period

In some tragic news previously:

White Rabbit candy manufacturer’s ex-chairman killed by monkey

