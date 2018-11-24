fbpx

Back
﻿

White Rabbit-flavoured ice cream now available at Sunday Folks cafe for limited time period

Looks delish.

Jeanette Tan | November 24, 2018 @ 10:09 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Here’s a widely-established fact: Singaporeans love nostalgia.

Socks inspired by S’pore icons like ointments & haw flakes now available online

And a subset of nostalgia that Singaporeans love: White Rabbit sweets.

White Rabbit candy-flavoured lip balm to launch in China on Sept. 20

So of course, when we discovered that local dessert café Sunday Folks introduced a White Rabbit-flavoured soft serve ice cream, we knew we had to tell you about it right away.

Without further ado, pictures:

As the posts suggest, the soft serve is a milk ice cream laced with milk-caramel sauce (described by some to taste like condensed milk) and a milk mochi, with a sheet of glutinous rice paper tucked into the side.

Called the Little White Rabbit, it was first introduced in October at a pop-up they did in Shanghai.

It was launched at their outlet in Chip Bee Gardens on Nov. 16, and then again more recently, announced on Friday:

It comes in a cup or cone for S$9.

Sunday Folks did not say how long they will be selling this soft serve flavour for, enigmatically describing it as “a limited time only” product.

Guess if you want to try it, you may want to head over there soon to do so.

Where to get it:
Sunday Folks
44 Jalan Merah Saga, Chip Bee Gardens #01-52

When it’s open:
Tuesdays – Thursdays: 1-10pm
Fridays – Saturdays: Noon – 11pm
Sundays: Noon – 10pm
Closed on Mondays.

Note that the last order for waffles and the closure of dine-in queue will be between 30 to 50 minutes from closing time depending on the crowd volume.

Top photos via Sunday Folks Instagram account

About Jeanette Tan

Jeanette takes pride in her ability to sing the complete lyrics to Hakuna Matata and a host of other Disney songs. She holds out hope to someday be talent-spotted to do voice-overs for documentaries, lifts and automated telephone answering systems.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

More drug abusers arrested in 2018, 64% of new abusers arrested were below 30 years old: CNB

A worrying statistic.

February 25, 09:07 pm

Lorry driver charges cyclist at Eunos, driver gets decked in one punch

Ouch.

February 25, 07:20 pm

Liquid buffet is a thing and this is how you game the system

Like all buffets, you want to consume your money’s worth, and more. But you can’t if you get shit-faced too quickly.

February 25, 06:43 pm

Haw Par Villa reopening on March 1, 2019 with option to hold wedding there

We wonder if the park would have new opening hours.

February 25, 06:42 pm

Shophouse museum with iconic Queenstown artefacts evokes all the nostalgia

Walk down memory lane.

February 25, 06:31 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close