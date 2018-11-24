White Rabbit-flavoured ice cream now available at Sunday Folks cafe for limited time period

Here’s a widely-established fact: Singaporeans love nostalgia.

And a subset of nostalgia that Singaporeans love: White Rabbit sweets.

So of course, when we discovered that local dessert café Sunday Folks introduced a White Rabbit-flavoured soft serve ice cream, we knew we had to tell you about it right away.

Without further ado, pictures:

As the posts suggest, the soft serve is a milk ice cream laced with milk-caramel sauce (described by some to taste like condensed milk) and a milk mochi, with a sheet of glutinous rice paper tucked into the side.

Called the Little White Rabbit, it was first introduced in October at a pop-up they did in Shanghai.

It was launched at their outlet in Chip Bee Gardens on Nov. 16, and then again more recently, announced on Friday:

It comes in a cup or cone for S$9.

Sunday Folks did not say how long they will be selling this soft serve flavour for, enigmatically describing it as “a limited time only” product.

Guess if you want to try it, you may want to head over there soon to do so.

Where to get it:

Sunday Folks

44 Jalan Merah Saga, Chip Bee Gardens #01-52

When it’s open:

Tuesdays – Thursdays: 1-10pm

Fridays – Saturdays: Noon – 11pm

Sundays: Noon – 10pm

Closed on Mondays.

Note that the last order for waffles and the closure of dine-in queue will be between 30 to 50 minutes from closing time depending on the crowd volume.

Top photos via Sunday Folks Instagram account