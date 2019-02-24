fbpx

Back
﻿

White Rabbit-flavoured ice cream on sale in American creamery

The creamery has a Singapore connection.

Sulaiman Daud | February 22, 04:44 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Ice cream lovers in the U.S. can now get a taste of Singapore-style nostalgia.

Wanderlust Creamery, the Los Angeles-based ice cream shop, announced the sale of a new flavour on Feb. 21 on their social media accounts.

Photo from Wanderlust Creamery’s Facebook page.

Does it look familiar? It’s based on the White Rabbit Milk Candy you might remember from your childhood days.

According to Wanderlust Creamery, the new special flavour is only available for nine days, the result of a collaboration with F&B blog Foodbeast.

While they paid tribute to what they called a “Shanghai classic”, it turns out that the creamery shares another Singapore connection.

The grandparents of one of the creamery’s co-foundersAdrienne Nicole Borlongan, actually met in an ice cream factory in Singapore.

So if it wasn’t for us, Los Angelenos may not be enjoying this creamy treat today. You can check out their Facebook post below:

“Annoying” paper

Despite the incredibly delicious-looking treat, there was some blowback for something the eatery mentioned in their post.

“Don’t worry, we already took off the annoying rice paper for you.”

Fans were not pleased.

Screen shot from Wanderlust Creamery’s Facebook page.

But the creamery had a reason:

Screen shot from Wanderlust Creamery’s Facebook page.

Where to get it:

609 Lincoln Blvd. Suite B
Venice, California 90291

3134 Glendale Blvd.
Los Angeles, California 90039

18511 Ventura Blvd.
Tarzana, Los Angeles, California 91356

785 Bay Street
Los Angeles, California 90021

Related story:

White Rabbit-flavoured ice cream now available at Sunday Folks cafe for limited time period

Top image from Wanderlust Creamery.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Port limits issue with S'pore likely to be resolved faster than water issue: M'sia foreign minister

Water price issue will take longer as it's more "complicated".

February 22, 03:44 pm

SMRT bus captain shelters passengers from rain at almost every Bukit Batok bus stop

Doing good at every stop.

February 22, 03:21 pm

Attractive lecturer at Taiwan university goes viral, amazes followers with musical talent

Wow wow wow.

February 22, 02:37 pm

Khatib resident points to scattered leftover food & uncovered trash bins as cause of rat issue

'If pest control is so effective, why are we still facing a rat problem today?'

February 22, 12:35 pm

S'pore Tourism Board proposes superior alternative to Samsung Galaxy Fold

You can buy 2,676 ice cream folds, so good deal.

February 22, 11:54 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close