White Rabbit-flavoured ice cream on sale in American creamery

Ice cream lovers in the U.S. can now get a taste of Singapore-style nostalgia.

Wanderlust Creamery, the Los Angeles-based ice cream shop, announced the sale of a new flavour on Feb. 21 on their social media accounts.

Does it look familiar? It’s based on the White Rabbit Milk Candy you might remember from your childhood days.

According to Wanderlust Creamery, the new special flavour is only available for nine days, the result of a collaboration with F&B blog Foodbeast.

While they paid tribute to what they called a “Shanghai classic”, it turns out that the creamery shares another Singapore connection.

The grandparents of one of the creamery’s co-founders, Adrienne Nicole Borlongan, actually met in an ice cream factory in Singapore.

So if it wasn’t for us, Los Angelenos may not be enjoying this creamy treat today. You can check out their Facebook post below:

“Annoying” paper

Despite the incredibly delicious-looking treat, there was some blowback for something the eatery mentioned in their post.

“Don’t worry, we already took off the annoying rice paper for you.”

Fans were not pleased.

But the creamery had a reason:

Where to get it:

609 Lincoln Blvd. Suite B

Venice, California 90291

3134 Glendale Blvd.

Los Angeles, California 90039

18511 Ventura Blvd.

Tarzana, Los Angeles, California 91356

785 Bay Street

Los Angeles, California 90021

Top image from Wanderlust Creamery.