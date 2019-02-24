Shanmugam defends Lee Bee Wah, explains why other MPs laughed during her speech in Parliament

Following MP Lee Bee Wah’s response to criticism of her Parliament speech, another Nee Soon GRC MP has come out to share his views on the matter.

Genuine comments vs trolls

In a Feb. 16 Facebook post, K. Shanmugam addressed both Lee’s original speech and the criticism that ensued.

Shanmugam first highlighted that a significant proportion of negative response to Lee was from trolls and Facebook accounts set up using avatars, which hurled “free speech” type of abuse at Lee in the comment section.

Those accounts aside, he pointed out that genuine and concerned commenters have misunderstood Lee’s stance on safety concerns.

This pertains to the incident when a python was spotted in the neighbourhood, as well as the hygiene issue caused by irresponsible cat feeding.

Shanmugam wrote:

She has been subjected to “free speech” abuse from avatar accounts and trolls, which seem to account for a significant proportion of the total number of comments.We can ignore these, and look at the comments from genuine, concerned people. Some of the genuine commentators seem to have misunderstood what Dr Lee said. They need to look at her speech carefully, and in context of the issues faced by residents.

Not against supervised cat feeding

Shanmugam also shared that Nee Soon GRC has been supportive of animal welfare groups such as Cat Welfare Society (CWS).

He said he secured co-funding from the government and grassroots, and gathered Town Council and agencies’ support to allow responsible cat feeding and CWS projects.

One of the projects is the Love Cats Programme, which allowed some HDB residents in Nee Soon to keep cats in the flat legally.

He also mentioned his personal interest in advocating for animal rights over the years, which prompted him to bring the founder of Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Singapore) (Acres), Louis Ng, into politics to help with the cause.

However, some areas in the GRC is facing pest infestation brought about by irresponsible cat-feeding, which has led to hygiene problems for the residents.

Shanmugam said that animal activists are also aware that food sources are a root cause of pest problems.

He explained that Lee was not against cat-feeding.

She was only seeking to improve the current two-hour feeding window for affected areas.

Shanmugam also wrote:

That was precisely the issue Dr Lee raised — food left out for two-hours without supervision end up attracting these pests in Nee Soon South. She was not against proper, supervised cat feeding. Some commentators also seem to think that Dr Lee had asked for a complete stop to the two-hour feeding period. That is untrue. She was asking for it to be relooked where there were specific local problems.

Residents’ support is important to wildlife protection

Shanmugam also defended Lee as she is only doing her primary duty as a responsible MP to voice out residents’ concerns while supporting a cause.

Shanmugam wrote:

Dr Lee was doing her duty as a responsible MP — to look after her residents and speak up for them. Anyone who thinks that there is no problem with the issue, ought to visit and talk to residents.

He also highlighted that being receptive to feedback from residents and getting their support is important for wildlife protection.

I have always given priority to residents’ concerns (which is any MP’s primary duty), while educating them on animal welfare, and working to advance the cause of animal welfare. For example we had a problem in Chong Pang with irresponsible cat feeders and pigeon feeders. We went out to put a stop to that. It still happens though. We need the support of residents, if we want to be effective in protecting wildlife. Such support cannot come from ignoring residents’ views, or trying to shut up MPs who speak about residents’ concerns. Nor does it do public discourse any favour to deliberately twist what an MP says, and then use straw man arguments to say she is wrong.

Why other MPs laughed at her speech

Shanmugam also responded to the observation that Members of Parliament can be seen and heard laughing on a few occasions during Lee’s speech delivered on Feb. 12.

He explained that the MPs laughed because “the issue struck a chord” with them too, and they relate to the frustrations from residents who feel intimidated by the wildlife in close living proximity.

When Lee mentioned forming the rat task force with the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Town Council, the MPs were amused because they “saw the lighter side” of forming this task force.

Here’s the full text of Shanmugam’s post:

