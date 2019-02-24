MP Lee Bee Wah responds to criticism from animal lovers & activists, says she was not criticising them

Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah has taken to Facebook to reiterate that she was not speaking out against animal lovers and activists in Parliament.

Advertisement

The Facebook post on Thursday, Feb. 14, said the animal lovers and activists may have misunderstood what she said earlier on Tuesday.

Advertisement

In her post, Lee said nowhere in her Parliament speech was she criticising anyone, and that she was proposing that humans and animals live together harmoniously.

However, there was the need to take a “balanced approach” to animal management and to be mindful of the safety and welfare of her residents as well, as they do not know how to deal with the presence of wild animals, such as pythons emerging from drains in the neighbourhood.

What Lee said

During her Parliament speech on the National Parks Board (Amendment) Bill that was viewed widely online, Lee singled out some cat feeders who were causing a rat infestation in her Nee Soon South ward.

She said: “We found that the root cause is actually the food left behind by cat feeders. Several cat feeders, not just one, and when they walk away, the rats come and eat, the big cockcroaches come and eat. And I asked NEA (National Environment Agency) to act.”

Lee added: “They say cannot, there was an agreement by AVA (Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore) and Cat (Welfare) Society, to leave food there for two hours. So many cat feeders, with many two hours, how to solve the rats issue?”

Her speech elicited laughter from other MPs as she called for the the two-hour feeding period to be removed.

Advertisement

Lee’s remarks met with Cat Welfare Society response

The Cat Welfare Society responded with a strongly worded note on Facebook.

It said cat feeders and the community cats they care for “do not deserve to be laughed at” and they should not be threatened by the extermination of the cats.

CWS said they work with the NEA and AVA to penalise cat feeders who flout the rules and reiterated that those who take care of community cats are doing so out of their own pockets.

Government urged to look into issue now

In her post, Lee said she had, in fact, advocated more to be done for animals as she called upon the authorities to take stronger action against illegal fishing, which can cause overfishing and damage to biodiversity.

“I am glad that the Government agreed to look into this issue. Otherwise, we would never be able to solve the persistent problem with rats in HDB estates. And residents will suffer,” she added.

Advertisement

This is Lee’s post in full