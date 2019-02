The authorities have stepped in after another video appeared online showing another pair of cyclist and lorry driver squaring up.

The altercation occurred at Jalan Eunos.

The police were alerted to the incident at 10.30am on Sunday, Feb. 24.

Ages of lorry driver and cyclist

The lorry driver, 32, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 26, for a rash act endangering the personal safety of others.

If convicted, he could be jailed up to six months or fined a maximum of S$2,500, or both.

The cyclist, 55, is being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt.

If convicted, he could face up to two years’ imprisonment or be fined up to S$5,000, or both.

What happened

Preliminary investigation by the Singapore Police Force revealed that the dispute arose after the lorry driver overtook the cyclist along Jalan Eunos.

A confrontation ensued.

When the cyclist rode away, the lorry driver allegedly tailed him before veering into his lane and forcing him off the road.

In the video, the lorry driver got out of the lorry and rushed toward the cyclist, who punched the driver in the face.

In a statement yesterday, the police said: “All motorists are urged to drive safely and strictly abide by traffic rules and regulations.

“The police will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who choose to endanger the safety of other road users.”

This incident has attracted international attention.