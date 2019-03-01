Lorry driver charges cyclist at Eunos, driver gets decked in one punch
Ouch.
Another cyclist and lorry driver appear to have gotten into yet another spat.
On Feb. 25, a video was uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante showing a lorry driver and a cyclist in a confrontation that turned physical.
The incident appeared to have occurred along Jalan Eunos.
What happened
Here’s a summary of what went down:
- The cyclist can be seen carrying his bicycle at the start of the video, while the lorry reversed on the leftmost lane of the road.
- The cyclist then puts his bicycle down to gesture furiously at the driver in the lorry.
- The lorry then turns sharply towards the left before coming to a halt, forcing the cyclist to carry his bicycle off the road.
- As the cyclist moves in front of the lorry, the driver, carrying something in his hand, dashes out of the lorry to confront the cyclist.
- This results in the cyclist punching him, causing the driver to fall to the ground.
- The cyclist then picks up his bicycle and continues on his way.
The circumstances of how the driver and the cyclist ended up in their confrontation however are unclear.
