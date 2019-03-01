fbpx

Lorry driver charges cyclist at Eunos, driver gets decked in one punch

Ouch.

Matthias Ang | February 25, 07:20 pm

Upsurge

Another cyclist and lorry driver appear to have gotten into yet another spat.

On Feb. 25, a video was uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante showing a lorry driver and a cyclist in a confrontation that turned physical.

The incident appeared to have occurred along Jalan Eunos.

What happened

Here’s a summary of what went down:

  • The cyclist can be seen carrying his bicycle at the start of the video, while the lorry reversed on the leftmost lane of the road.
  • The cyclist then puts his bicycle down to gesture furiously at the driver in the lorry.
  • The lorry then turns sharply towards the left before coming to a halt, forcing the cyclist to carry his bicycle off the road.
Gif of video from SG Road Vigilante
  • As the cyclist moves in front of the lorry, the driver, carrying something in his hand, dashes out of the lorry to confront the cyclist.
Gif of video from SG Road Vigilante
  • This results in the cyclist punching him, causing the driver to fall to the ground.
  • The cyclist then picks up his bicycle and continues on his way.
Gif of video from SG Road Vigilante

The circumstances of how the driver and the cyclist ended up in their confrontation however are unclear.

Here is the video:

In case you can’t see the video:

Top image collage from SG Road Vigilante

 

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

