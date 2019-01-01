Eunos cyclist who punched lorry driver goes viral worldwide, gets more than 58,000 upvotes on Reddit
Phew.
You might experience a strong sense of déjà vu.
Another lorry driver and cyclist pair have gotten into a tussle that has gone incredibly viral.
Lorry driver charges cyclist at Eunos, driver gets decked in one punch
If you haven’t heard of this, a lorry driver allegedly placed a cyclist in grievous danger on the road, and subsequently got down from the lorry and charged at the cyclist with something in his hand.
The entire episode culminated in a punch from the cyclist to the driver.
In case you missed the punch (or just want to watch it again):
58,000 upvotes in less than a day
On Feb. 25, the video was uploaded to a SubReddit named Whatcouldgowrong, where it gathered more than 58,000 upvotes in less than a day.
As the SubReddit name suggests, it is dedicated to brash acts of bravado, followed by said acts completely backfiring.
Most of the comments were in favour of the cyclist.
Another group of users just couldn’t fathom why the driver would go after someone who was obviously fitter:
Someone made quite a nifty observation on how the punch went down:
While another user complimented the cyclist for self-restraint:
Heh.
Top via SG Road Vigilante and Reddit
