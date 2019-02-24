fbpx

Facebook removes 2 accounts belonging to American conman Mikhy K Farrera Brochez

For violating community standards.

Belmont Lay | February 14, 11:25 pm

Convicted conman and confabulist Mikhy K Farrera Brochez has been kicked off Facebook on Thursday, Feb. 14, Today reported.

The social media giant removed two accounts used by Brochez.

The accounts went by the names “Mikhy Brochez” and “Michael Brochez”.

This was after the American repeatedly committed policy violations on the platform — specifically, violating the social media network’s bullying policy.

The removal was not due to a government request.

What were the posts about

Brochez had put up several posts containing allegations against Singapore authorities and the prison doctor who treated him.

On Wednesday morning, Feb. 13, Brochez posted a string of Facebook posts claiming that he was sexually assaulted in prison, which resulted in him contracting HIV, and was denied treatment.

He even accused the Singapore doctor of passing him a list of HIV-positive inmates.

Today reported on the rationale of Facebook’s ban:

It is understood that Brochez’s accounts had violated Facebook’s privacy policy by sharing medical information on others, as well as the social media network’s bullying policy, which does not allow claims of sexual activity with named private individuals.

Brochez had previously leaked the confidential records of 14,200 individuals with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Some 2,400 of their contacts were put up online, with information spanning almost three decades from 1985 up to January 2013.

The information was from Singapore’s HIV Registry.

Timeline of removal

According to Brochez, one of his posts on the “Mikhy Brochez” account was removed a few hours after he posted it on Wednesday for breaching Facebook’s community standards.

He then re-posted it on another Facebook account by the name “Michael Brochez”.

That was also removed.

Subsequently, his original post reappeared on his first account.

Both accounts were then removed on Thursday.

Senior Minister of State Edwin Tong calls convicted conman Mikhy Farrera Brochez a ‘pathological liar’

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

