Senior Minister of State Edwin Tong calls convicted conman Mikhy Farrera Brochez a ‘pathological liar’

The American who leaked confidential information from Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) HIV Registry has been called out for being a “pathological liar” by the Singapore authorities.

Mikhy K Farrera-Brochez, 34, went on a Facebook posting spree on Feb. 13, hurling wild accusations against the Singapore authorities, alleging that he had been sexually assaulted and denied treatment while in jail, and made to plead guilty in exchange for treatment, among many other claims.

After Singapore’s police, prisons and MOH declared the new allegations by Brochez false in lengthy statements to the press, Senior Minister of State for Law and Health Edwin Tong also personally labelled the American as a “pathological liar”.

In Tong’s post, he said Brochez lied about the “identity of his mother”, “his own identity in his passport”, “his educational qualifications”, “his HIV positive status”, and “he is now lying about what he did”.

Brochez’s own Facebook post disappears

In a series of Facebook posts by Brochez, he accused the Singapore authorities of wrongdoing and even taunted them:

However, the Facebook post that contained the most serious allegations was subsequently removed or deleted.

Brochez claims it was removed by Facebook, but there is no way to verify that.

Brochez’s ever-changing story

After the spotlight fell on Brochez in late January as the HIV Registry leak became public knowledge, the American initially kept a low profile.

However, Brochez, who was jailed and deported from Singapore, was also getting into trouble with the law in the United States after his own mother there called the police on him.

According to the most recent interview with Vice News on Feb. 13, Brochez’s story has even proved difficult for the American media outfit to corroborate.

Vice News wrote:

Farrera-Brochez’s story of how he got here is convoluted and nearly impossible to verify in full, particularly since the details often shift in the retelling. But this much is clear: He claims to have the names, phone numbers, and addresses of 14,200 people listed on a registry that Singapore uses to track people living with HIV. If the registry’s contents were to become publicly available, those individuals could lose their jobs, their insurance, and their friends and family. In interviews with VICE News, Farrera-Brochez insisted that he shared the registry — which he said he’s possessed for more than six years — with Singaporean and U.S. government officials, as well as with the press, because he wanted to prove that the sensitive, potentially stigmatizing information it contains had already been exposed. He wants to prove that the Singaporean government has tried to cover up the leak of the registry. “How can I leak something that was already leaked?” he asked.

The doctor who treated Brochez in prison has also come out to slam Brochez for his wild allegations against the Singaporean medical professional.

The infectious disease specialist, Leong Hoe Nam, had been accused by Brochez of giving the American a list of HIV-positive inmates while treating him in prison.

Leong called Brochez’s accusations “baseless” and “bewildering”.