Starbucks boutique store at Tampines Mall looks like hipster alien spaceship

Singapore’s first Starbucks boutique has opened on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

It is at Tampines Mall.

After 22 years

This boutique store comes 22 years after the coffee chain opened its very first store in Singapore in 1996.

The two-storey building features a different aesthetic and feel from the regular Starbucks.

The glass panels are for naturally-lit interiors complemented by wooden accents throughout.

It will have arm chairs, sofas and soft lighting.

The coffee served there has words such as “handcrafted manual brew methods” and “Chemex, Pour Over, Coffee Press” used to to signal its virtuousness.

24-hour study hangout

Students who love to study can hang out at this Starbucks boutique forever — two days a week.

It is 24 hours from Friday to Saturday.

Address: 4 Tampines Central 5, #01-50, Singapore 529510

Opening hours:

Sun – Thu: 7.30am – 11pm

Fri – Sat: 24 hours

