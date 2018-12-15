Back
﻿

Starbucks boutique store at Tampines Mall looks like hipster alien spaceship

In photos, at least.

Belmont Lay | December 14, 03:02 pm

Events

Loewen Garden Christmas Market

15 December 2018, 0900h-1300h

75E Loewen Road Singapore

Upsurge

Singapore’s first Starbucks boutique has opened on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

It is at Tampines Mall.

After 22 years

This boutique store comes 22 years after the coffee chain opened its very first store in Singapore in 1996.

The two-storey building features a different aesthetic and feel from the regular Starbucks.

The glass panels are for naturally-lit interiors complemented by wooden accents throughout.

It will have arm chairs, sofas and soft lighting.

The coffee served there has words such as “handcrafted manual brew methods” and “Chemex, Pour Over, Coffee Press” used to to signal its virtuousness.

24-hour study hangout

Students who love to study can hang out at this Starbucks boutique forever — two days a week.

It is 24 hours from Friday to Saturday.

Address: 4 Tampines Central 5, #01-50, Singapore 529510
Opening hours:
Sun – Thu: 7.30am – 11pm
Fri – Sat: 24 hours

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

👵📲
We all love WhatsApp chain messages – and there’s more to come because our grandmas are getting techier and techier.

🎄🎅
“I gave time as a Christmas present”, said almost no one ever. But maybe we should start doing that more.

💾📇📺📻
Help a Karang Guni man clear his stock of retro items by visiting his online store.

🍽️🙏🏻💕
Eat, pray, love, and more with this new app.

👦 👧
Kids teach us the darndest things – which actually make sense.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

76-year-old man requests to be mobilised if S'pore goes to war, gets called to camp

The elderly man previously served as a regular.

December 14, 03:57 pm

S'pore's first female powerlifter to win 3 open category golds at Asian meet is a pharmacist by day

She was also the first Singaporean woman to deadlift over three times her bodyweight.

December 14, 01:48 pm

Bangkok stall offering free 3kg chicken rice platter - if you can finish it in 1 hour

Good for big eaters.

December 14, 12:58 pm

S'porean man dutifully updates Facebook friends about neighbour's cat pooping in his plants

He even tried DIY partitions and cat repellant.

December 14, 12:29 pm

Festival with over 180 shopping & halal food stalls at Marina Bay Sands Dec. 14 - 16, 2018

Exciting times ahead.

December 14, 11:59 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close