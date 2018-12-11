Half of S’porean adults sleep-deprived

Half of Singaporean adults are sleep-deprived.

Some 44 percent to be exact.

This is according to a survey conducted by market research firm YouGov on Tuesday, Dec. 11, based on a survey of 1,022 Singaporeans in November 2018.

Average sleep is seven to eight hours

Only 48 percent of Singaporean adults get between seven and eight hours of sleep daily.

Based on the data, sleep deprivation affects the lower-income Singaporeans more.

They are twice as likely to get less than four hours of sleep a night.

Some 3 percent of Singaporeans get less than four hours of sleep, and this proportion doubled among those with a monthly household income of less than S$4,000.

Work causes poor sleep quality

The survey also found that once Singaporeans turn 55, their quality of sleep seems to improve, suggesting demanding work could be the cause of sleepless nights.

More than half of the respondents — 53 percent — also said they sleep with a “chou chou” or comfort object such as a stuffed toy or security blanket.

But sleeping with a comfort object does not correlate with better or longer hours of sleep, the study noted.

