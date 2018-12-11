fbpx

Back
﻿

Half of S’porean adults sleep-deprived

Shagged.

Belmont Lay | December 11, 2018 @ 11:08 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Half of Singaporean adults are sleep-deprived.

Some 44 percent to be exact.

Via YouGov

This is according to a survey conducted by market research firm YouGov on Tuesday, Dec. 11, based on a survey of 1,022 Singaporeans in November 2018.

Average sleep is seven to eight hours

Only 48 percent of Singaporean adults get between seven and eight hours of sleep daily.

Based on the data, sleep deprivation affects the lower-income Singaporeans more.

They are twice as likely to get less than four hours of sleep a night.

Some 3 percent of Singaporeans get less than four hours of sleep, and this proportion doubled among those with a monthly household income of less than S$4,000.

Work causes poor sleep quality

The survey also found that once Singaporeans turn 55, their quality of sleep seems to improve, suggesting demanding work could be the cause of sleepless nights.

More than half of the respondents — 53 percent — also said they sleep with a “chou chou” or comfort object such as a stuffed toy or security blanket.

But sleeping with a comfort object does not correlate with better or longer hours of sleep, the study noted.

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

👵💻
Ah Mas are getting techy and it’s not going to stop at Whatsapp chain messages.

🐭
You’ve seen hedgehogs on viral videos, but have you fed them? Try it here – for free

👚♻️
Have old clothes to get rid of? Here’s why you shouldn’t donate them.

🍽️🙏🏻💕
Eat, pray, love, and more with this new app.

🚢👪
Are family holidays the most wonderful time of the year? They can be…

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Mother orangutan found severely wounded with 74 airgun pellets in body, baby died from hunger

Why would humans do this :(

March 14, 04:00 pm

Alice in Wonderland exhibition in ArtScience Museum from Apr. 13 - Sep. 22, 2019

The rabbit hole awaits.

March 14, 03:25 pm

Someone seems to have been eating chicken rice in S'pore for 450 days & putting it on Instagram

This guy has dedication.

March 14, 02:09 pm

tokidoki event at Changi Airport from March 15 - May 1, 2019 has inflatable playground & exclusive merch

Exciting times ahead.

March 14, 01:52 pm

S'pore & M'sia to immediately suspend overlapping port claims

All commercial activities will be suspended in the area, and government vessels are not to be anchored there.

March 14, 01:01 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close