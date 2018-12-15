M’sian man’s tweet about wife’s best friend/ his ex-girlfriend goes viral, inspires shock & awe

Having concerns over inviting an ex to your wedding is a well-established trope.

Concerns over whether it will be awkward tend to invoke some soul-searching.

A Malaysian man though, not only invited an ex to his wedding, his ex is his wife’s best friend.

Here’s Wan Amir’s tweet.

You think your relationship is weird? My wife's best friend is my ex girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/vMYgraRkwo — Wan Amirrrrrrr~ (@wanamirazman) December 12, 2018

It has gone really viral with over 14,000 retweets in two days.

Shock and awe

The reactions ranged from intense befuddlement to immense respect.

With one having perhaps upping the challenge by a notch.

More to the story

However, like all things, it’s far more understandable once things are explained.

It’s okay guys. We are all in good terms. She was my ex time sekolah dulu. And my wife is my highschool sweetheart. It was just a running joke we have. All you have to do is accept and spread the love. ❤️ Here’s more photos by jubsi

Pelamin was by dreamcatcherdweddingplanner

It turns out they are so okay with it that she even served as one of the bridesmaids.

He posted another set of pictures to leave no doubt where his loyalties lie now.

Here is more photos because i love my wife and family pic.twitter.com/SYYocxyfef — Wan Amirrrrrrr~ (@wanamirazman) December 13, 2018

And the takeaway from all this is that relationships will always be weird, as some tweets quickly ascertained.

My best friend's husband is my ex boyfriend https://t.co/VgIgdD58zc — Micah (@prayloveunity) December 13, 2018

Cool.

Image from Wan Amir’s Twitter

