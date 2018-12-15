Back
M’sian man’s tweet about wife’s best friend/ his ex-girlfriend goes viral, inspires shock & awe

Very nice.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 14, 11:13 am

Having concerns over inviting an ex to your wedding is a well-established trope.

Concerns over whether it will be awkward tend to invoke some soul-searching.

A Malaysian man though, not only invited an ex to his wedding, his ex is his wife’s best friend.

Here’s Wan Amir’s tweet.

It has gone really viral with over 14,000 retweets in two days.

Shock and awe

The reactions ranged from intense befuddlement to immense respect.

With one having perhaps upping the challenge by a notch.

More to the story

However, like all things, it’s far more understandable once things are explained.

Screenshot from Wan Amir

It’s okay guys. We are all in good terms. She was my ex time sekolah dulu. And my wife is my highschool sweetheart. It was just a running joke we have. All you have to do is accept and spread the love. ❤️

Here’s more photos by jubsi
Pelamin was by dreamcatcherdweddingplanner

It turns out they are so okay with it that she even served as one of the bridesmaids.

He posted another set of pictures to leave no doubt where his loyalties lie now.

And the takeaway from all this is that relationships will always be weird, as some tweets quickly ascertained.

Cool.

Image from Wan Amir’s Twitter

 

