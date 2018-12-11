fbpx

Back
﻿

Japanese museum keeps lost soft toy for 30 years, gives it a bath & new clothes

Cries.

Mandy How | December 11, 2018 @ 02:59 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

30 years is a long time to hang on to something — much less another child’s lost stuffed toy.

But the staff from Chido Museum in the Yamagata Prefecture of Japan not only kept a lost Donald Duck stuffed toy for 30 years, but even gave it a bath and knitted it a new set of clothes.

This story was shared by the employee who manages the museum’s Twitter account, according to Sora News 24:

According to the Japanese news site, the duck was found in the museum’s parking lot three decades ago, by the same employee who manages the Twitter account.

10 years later, when the employee left the museum, the duck remained unclaimed in the lost and found desk.

By some twist of fate, however, the employee rejoined the museum five years ago (that’s 25 years after the toy was found), and noticed that Donald Duck was still there.

None of the staff could bear to get rid of it, Sora News reported.

Since the duck has lost a bit of its lustre in the past 30 years, the staff then decided to give it a bath and a new set of clothes.

In case you can’t see the photos, here’s the duck in its original outfit:

Photo from @chido1950/Twitter

Getting a bath:

Photo from @chido1950/Twitter
Photo from @chido1950/Twitter

Dressed in its new outfit:

Photo from @chido1950/Twitter

The tweet added that they are still taking good care of the duck after 30 years.

Nonetheless, Sora News reveals that the museum’s goal is to reunite the duck with its owner, who is most certainly an adult by now.

Although social media wasn’t a thing 30 years ago, the museum still hopes that the tweet will gain enough traction for them to locate the duck’s owner.

In the meantime, the duck accompanies the museum staff through their shifts by rotating among their desks.

Related story:

2 kitties have been trying, & failing, to enter a museum in Japan for 2 years

Top image from @chido1950/Twitter
 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

👵💻
Ah Mas are getting techy and it’s not going to stop at Whatsapp chain messages.

🦔🦔🦔
You’ve seen hedgehogs on viral videos, but have you fed them? Try it here – for free

👚♻️
Have old clothes to get rid of? Here’s why you shouldn’t donate them.

🍽️🙏🏻💕
Eat, pray, love, and more with this new app.

🚢👪
Are family holidays the most wonderful time of the year? They can be…

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

CPF says woman who can't withdraw savings for son's mental health treatment is getting financial help

In her letter, the mother blamed the government's policies for her family's circumstances.

March 14, 07:23 pm

TCM practitioner in S’pore suspended after diabetic patient loses leg

He was suspended for three years and fined S$5,000.

March 14, 06:55 pm

Pasir Ris cyclist incident: Lorry driver accused of acting rashly, faces jail term of at least 2 weeks

Initially, the lorry driver had faced a charge of causing hurt to others through negligent behaviour.

March 14, 06:39 pm

Telegram saw 3 million new users sign up during global WhatsApp, Facebook outage

Welp.

March 14, 06:13 pm

S'pore Chief of Govt Comms: Mahathir says M'sia selling water to S'pore since 1926, but he's wrong

Janadas Devan, who has written about this topic years ago, explains why.

March 14, 05:51 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close