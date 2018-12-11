Japanese museum keeps lost soft toy for 30 years, gives it a bath & new clothes

30 years is a long time to hang on to something — much less another child’s lost stuffed toy.

But the staff from Chido Museum in the Yamagata Prefecture of Japan not only kept a lost Donald Duck stuffed toy for 30 years, but even gave it a bath and knitted it a new set of clothes.

This story was shared by the employee who manages the museum’s Twitter account, according to Sora News 24:

According to the Japanese news site, the duck was found in the museum’s parking lot three decades ago, by the same employee who manages the Twitter account.

10 years later, when the employee left the museum, the duck remained unclaimed in the lost and found desk.

By some twist of fate, however, the employee rejoined the museum five years ago (that’s 25 years after the toy was found), and noticed that Donald Duck was still there.

None of the staff could bear to get rid of it, Sora News reported.

Since the duck has lost a bit of its lustre in the past 30 years, the staff then decided to give it a bath and a new set of clothes.

In case you can’t see the photos, here’s the duck in its original outfit:

Getting a bath:

Dressed in its new outfit:

The tweet added that they are still taking good care of the duck after 30 years.

Nonetheless, Sora News reveals that the museum’s goal is to reunite the duck with its owner, who is most certainly an adult by now.

Although social media wasn’t a thing 30 years ago, the museum still hopes that the tweet will gain enough traction for them to locate the duck’s owner.

In the meantime, the duck accompanies the museum staff through their shifts by rotating among their desks.

Top image from @chido1950/Twitter



