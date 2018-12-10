Taiwan TV news report gives glimpse into “fish tank” brothels and other “sights” of Geylang

If you ever wanted to know what the inside of a brothel in Singapore looks like, Taiwan news outlet SET News‘ hidden camera report of Geylang should satisfy some of your curiosity.

The TV report, broadcast and published online on Dec. 3, showed SET News reporters walking into several brothels and enquiring about the services of the sex workers.

Being introduced to Geylang’s “fish tank” brothels

The reporter’s journey to Geylang starts with a taxi ride. The taxi uncle gave a brief summary of Geylang — in short, one side has good food; the other, a good time.

The taxi driver also explained the concept of “fish tank” brothels — sex workers lined up behind a glass panel for customers to pick them out.

Describing Geylang as “Singapore’s legalised red light district”, the report explained that the neon-lit houses in Geylang are brothels differentiated by the nationalities of their resident sex workers.

According to the report, the workers mostly come from Southeast Asia. However, Chinese nationals are apparently the most popular, and correspondingly the most expensive.

It quickly became obvious that pimps did not enjoy the reporter’s questions or the fact that they lingered without committing to picking a girl.

Upside of legalisation

According to the video report, Singaporeans do not view prostitution and its legalisation as anything out of the ordinary.

It further claimed that it is the majority view that regulation helps in keeping sex crimes low.

And according to one Tzuo Pei-wen, an ex-National Institute of Education assistant professor, legalising prostitution here has allowed the authorities to mandate health checks for sex workers.

Enforcing strict prostitution laws also allows Singapore to ensure that society is “well-ordered”, she added.

Illegal sex workers

While it pointed out the positives of legalising prostitution, the video report also revealed the existence of unlicensed sex workers in Geylang.

The reporter approached one such lady, who is seen seated in a plastic chair by the road side.

He recorded footage on his camera that showed her offering her services to him for S$70, including the hotel room booking.

It concludes by saying that although Singapore limits certain human rights, the authorities have, through effective policies and strict enforcement, created the safest city in the world.

Here’s the full video:

Top photo: screenshot from SET News video

