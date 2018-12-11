fbpx

Hello Kitty plush EZ-Charm available on Lazada for S$24.90

*Cries in Hello Kitty craze circa 2000*

Joshua Lee | December 11, 2018 @ 11:24 pm

[Update: The Hello Kitty Plush EZ-Charm is out of stock]

Hello Kitty fans, scream.

EZ-Link is retailing a Hello Kitty Plush EZ-Charm on Lazada for S$24.90, inclusive of delivery.

Here’s what it looks like:

What is an EZ-Charm?

An EZ-Charm is an EZ-link card in the form of a trinket.

It functions the same way as regular EZ-link cards and can be used on buses, trains, taxis and for retail payment.

EZ-Charms can be topped up at any of the 30,000 EZ-Link acceptance points islandwide.

The Hello Kitty EZ-Charm Plush measures about 6.5cm (L) x 5.5cm (H) x 3.5cm (W) and comes in either red or pink

Unlike EZ-Link cards, these charms don’t come with any stored value. The Hello Kitty plush charm comes with a three-year validity.

After which, it will just be a regular trinket.

To order, head over here.

All images via EZ-Link

 

