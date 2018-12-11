fbpx

CEO’s Facebook post asking employees to put family’s needs ahead of clients shared 45,000 times

She said that "work can wait".

Tanya Ong | December 11, 2018 @ 04:21 pm

“Your work can wait. I can wait.”

This was what one CEO, Charity Delmo, said in a viral Facebook post regarding how she hopes her employees will choose their family over work.

Note to employees

Delmo is the CEO of Ideal Visa Consultancy, a company based in the Philippines consisting of 50 or fewer employees.

Photo via Charity Delmo.

In a Facebook post addressed to her employees, she wrote that she hired her employees in the hopes that they can “be a good provider to [their] family”, instead of being taken away from their families.

Family over work

And because “a person who’s happy at home is also happy at work”, Delmo even said that she would rather “close this company” than see her employees choose work over their family.

This was what she said:

“So when the time comes that you will have to choose between attending your sons and daughters’ school activities over a client’s needs, if you have to choose between your wife or your husband’s needs over mine as your boss, —please choose them.

You see, not all employers will understand some of my principles in leadership but I would rather close this company than seeing you miss your kids school activities because you have to be in a meeting, or seeing you getting broken because of your unfixed misunderstanding with your husband or wife.”

At the end of the post, she urged her employees to “go home”, because:

“Your family, the home that you built, once broken, will never be the same again.”

She also shared this image in her Facebook post:

Photo via Charity Delmo.

This is her Facebook post:

Top photo via Charity Delmo’s Facebook.
 

