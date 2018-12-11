fbpx

Back
﻿

Blk 133 Ang Mo Kio hawker auntie keeps carrot cake prices at S$2 to ensure affordable food for senior citizens

It's real tasty too.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 11, 2018 @ 11:58 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

There have been a lot of talk about hawkers in the news recently.

Be it the chase for hawker culture to be nominated for the Unesco heritage list, or the role of social enterprise hawkers.

Both those issues will probably take some time to resolve, or play out — even as some hawkers are more focused on the “now” aspect of things.

Carrot cake

Take for example this hawker at Ang Mo Kio Blk 133, Street 12 selling carrot cake.

A glowing review of the modest stall was posted on Facebook by Daniel Young.

Here it is.

Image from Young’s Facebook

The comments were soon filled with satisfied customers who had frequented the stall before.

Many also took note of the price of the fare — a price that harks back to the good old days.

Young was also intriuged enough by it to ask the food stall owner the reason for the relatively low cost.

Here’s their exchange.

Me : auntie, why you sell so low at $2?

Auntie : I need to keep the cost low, as there are many old folks living here. $2 food

Me : How to make money?

Auntie : just enough can already

Me : $2 add eggs till $3

D’awww.

Her reasoning won hearty approval from the masses.

If you’re not a fan of carrot cake, the auntie apparently sells popiah as well.

Here is Young’s Facebook post.

Great job.

Image from Daniel Young’s Facebook

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

👵💻
Ah Mas are getting techy and it’s not going to stop at Whatsapp chain messages.

🐭
You’ve seen hedgehogs on viral videos, but have you fed them? Try it here – for free

👚♻️
Have old clothes to get rid of? Here’s why you shouldn’t donate them.

🍽️🙏🏻💕
Eat, pray, love, and more with this new app.

🚢👪
Are family holidays the most wonderful time of the year? They can be…

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Malay entrepreneur in S'pore claims he does 400% more sales using non-Malay name

Gotta fly to get to where others walk.

March 14, 10:47 pm

S'pore taxi driver lends penniless passenger S$5 to buy dinner for pregnant wife despite being doubtful

He also sent him to and fro both destinations.

March 14, 10:15 pm

CPF says woman who can't withdraw savings for son's mental health treatment is getting financial help

In her letter, the mother blamed the government's policies for her family's circumstances.

March 14, 07:23 pm

TCM practitioner in S’pore suspended after diabetic patient loses leg

He was suspended for three years and fined S$5,000.

March 14, 06:55 pm

Pasir Ris cyclist incident: Lorry driver accused of acting rashly, faces jail term of at least 2 weeks

Initially, the lorry driver had faced a charge of causing hurt to others through negligent behaviour.

March 14, 06:39 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close