Blk 133 Ang Mo Kio hawker auntie keeps carrot cake prices at S$2 to ensure affordable food for senior citizens

There have been a lot of talk about hawkers in the news recently.

Be it the chase for hawker culture to be nominated for the Unesco heritage list, or the role of social enterprise hawkers.

Both those issues will probably take some time to resolve, or play out — even as some hawkers are more focused on the “now” aspect of things.

Carrot cake

Take for example this hawker at Ang Mo Kio Blk 133, Street 12 selling carrot cake.

A glowing review of the modest stall was posted on Facebook by Daniel Young.

Here it is.

The comments were soon filled with satisfied customers who had frequented the stall before.

Many also took note of the price of the fare — a price that harks back to the good old days.

Young was also intriuged enough by it to ask the food stall owner the reason for the relatively low cost.

Here’s their exchange.

Me : auntie, why you sell so low at $2? Auntie : I need to keep the cost low, as there are many old folks living here. $2 food Me : How to make money? Auntie : just enough can already Me : $2 add eggs till $3

D’awww.

Her reasoning won hearty approval from the masses.

If you’re not a fan of carrot cake, the auntie apparently sells popiah as well.

Here is Young’s Facebook post.

Great job.

Image from Daniel Young’s Facebook

