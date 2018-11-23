S’pore interest group crowdsources new e-scooter for food deliveryman who was arrested in Yishun

Talk about doing something nice.

You might have heard about the recent case of the food deliveryman who had his non-compliant e-scooter (it exceeded 20kg in mass) confiscated by Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers was arrested in Yishun on Nov. 20, and who was then arrested because he made a scene.

The deliveryman’s situation subsequently came to the attention of a Facebook group known as the BWSS (Big Wheels Scooter Singapore) Forum, a few members of which were moved with sympathy.

They then initiated an effort to crowd-fund a new LTA-compliant e-scooter for him to replace the one he had lost.

A stranger decides to help

On Nov. 21, a user by the name of Swen Einhaus shared the Channel NewsAsia report of the incident to the group.

Calling it “a sad case”, he appealed to the community to help get the deliveryman a “new compliant scooter”.

Einhaus also called for assistance in getting in touch with the deliveryman himself.

Several members responded positively to his appeal.

Some suggested starting a donation drive for him.

While a few others offered to donate their own scooters and/or spare batteries/lights:

Eventually, Einhaus was able to get the deliveryman’s contact, and right away another user volunteered to give him a scooter:

Getting a new scooter for the deliveryman

Einhaus then put up a follow-up post later on the same day, adding that he had successfully made contact with the deliveryman to better understand his position.

He explained that the deliveryman was experiencing challenging financial circumstances and so needed to continue making deliveries, and so the best way to help is in crowdsourcing a Fiido e-scooter for him — which would comply with LTA’s requirements and also fit his height.

Einhaus added that the group could either crowd-fund the amount needed to buy the scooter and parts or donate the scooter and parts for him.

For those of you not in the know, here’s what a Fiido e-scooter looks like:

E-scooter successfully crowdsourced

On Nov. 21, Einhaus shared a follow-up post to the group from another user, Roy Ho, informing them that a brand new e-scooter had been successfully procured.

According to the post, an unnamed person sponsored the Fiido e-scooter while fellow e-scooter enthusiasts helped install its batteries and lights.

The S$440 that Einhaus had originally collected for the purchase of a e-scooter went towards helping the deliveryman with his loss of income incurred from the few days he spent in police custody.

Later that day, Einhaus shared a photo of the delivery man receiving his new scooter.

The deliveryman expressed his gratitude in a comment on the original post, thanking everyone for their help.

He also highlighted that LTA’s stringent weight limit on e-scooters adversely affects deliverymen as bigger batteries (which contribute to the weight) are needed to last long.

In any case, it appears that this story has a happy ending for now.

Kudos to this ground-up initiative that helped a man get back on his feet.

Top photo collage from SG Road Vigilante and PT Scoot Facebook

