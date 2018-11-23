fbpx

Vending machine at a temple in Balestier dispenses 4D numbers

Next level divination.

Guan Zhen Tan | November 23, 2018 @ 04:36 pm

The Goh Chor Tua Pek Kong Temple is a Chinese temple in Balestier. It houses its namesake deity and also the God of Fortune.

While elderly folks are a common sight there, a new machine is drawing attention to the temple grounds: A vending machine that dispenses one’s very own 4D number.

Photo by Tan Guan Zhen

For one card, which contains one set of 4D numbers, it costs S$2.

For three cards, it’s S$5, and for six cards, it’s S$10.

Photo by Tan Guan Zhen

Several temples have them

The company that makes these machines is, very appropriately, called Huat Huat Vending.

According to The Straits Times, Jim Lee, who owns the company, says that at least five temples, which include those in Paya Lebar, Bugis and Woodlands also have these automated 4D number machine.

They’re not cheap to make. The vending machine, which contains a figure of the Tua Pek Gong deity housed within, costs about S$10,000.

Photo by Tan Guan Zhen

How to use it

It works just like any other vending machine. First, you slot the desired amount of money in the machine:

GIF by Tan Guan Zhen

And you watch the card get dispensed from the machine.

GIF by Tan Guan Zhen

As there is a protective film covering the number, you’ll have to scratch it off to reveal the lucky digits.

Here’s a better look at what the cards look like:

The number has been censored because we’re trying our luck too. Photo by Tan Guan Zhen
Photo by Tan Guan Zhen

Despite the newfangledness of the machine, there’s still quite the traditional aspect to it.

For example, there’s a special slot in the middle that says wealth donation.

The purpose of the slot is for you to donate part of your winnings, should you actually win a prize with some of that divine intervention, which is a common habit even before these machines existed.

This doesn’t mean that everyone immediately adopts it, however. 

Some elderly patrons rather pray to the deity directly and get their numbers the traditional way.

So, go ahead and try your luck, but don’t forget to give back when you won.


 

