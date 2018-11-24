NEA suspends TungLok Catering at Singapore Expo indefinitely after 190 people fell ill eating catered bento boxes

The catering arm of restaurant group TungLok had its licence at the Max Atria at Singapore Expo suspended on Friday, Nov. 23.

This was after hundreds of cases of gastroenteritis has been traced to the consumption of food from TungLok Catering at 1 Expo Drive.

Investigation underway

The National Environment Agency (NEA) is working with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) to investigate the cases.

NEA said the suspension of TungLok Catering’s licence will be until further notice.

A total of 190 people had reported symptoms of gastroenteritis as of Friday. None has been hospitalised.

Gastroenteritis is an intestinal condition. Symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea.

It can be caused by a virus or a bacterial infection.

1,000 bento boxes

Seven kitchen staff members had prepared more than 1,000 bento boxes for Singapore Civil Defence Force’s public exhibition Lifesavers’ Connect that day.

The bento boxes contained white rice and three dishes, including curry chicken and vegetables.

NEA, MOH and AVA said that they were first notified of the cases on Friday, and conducted a joint inspection of TungLok Catering’s premises on the same day.

As part of the investigations, food handlers were sent for stool screening, and food and environmental samples were taken for testing.

NEA said that all food handlers working at TungLok Catering are required to attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course again, before they can resume work as food handlers.

