Jay Chou & JJ Lin go Sim Lim Square walk around for fun

JJ Lin is known for casually hanging around Singapore.
JJ Lin spotted in S’pore hawker centre, ordering hawker food, playing iPhone and stuff
A wild JJ Lin spotted playing DotA 2 in Bugis LAN shop during Singtel’s islandwide broadband disruption
Jay Chou was also seen around town recently.
Jay Chou showed up at Balestier Founder Bah Kut Teh on Saturday afternoon unannounced
Jay Chou & his wife suddenly chilling at Sentosa Tanjong Beach on Sunday, Aug. 26
Now put them together.
Super duper star power
Jay Chou and JJ Lin were spotted all around town together, purportedly filming for a variety show.
Both Mandopop stars appeared at Sim Lim Square, and what appears to be the aquarium at Sentosa.
You can spot them by the ginormous screaming crowd that followed them everywhere.
Here are just some of the many fan pictures and videos of them.
Taking a lunch break, expect whichever outlet this is to post on Facebook soon.
And a cafe that did take some pictures.
Also, bonus post of Jay Chou performing magic for a kid.
Image collated from ruoxuan_yang’s Insta-story and
jm_lenhi_ngo’s Instagram
