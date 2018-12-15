Jay Chou & JJ Lin go Sim Lim Square walk around for fun

JJ Lin is known for casually hanging around Singapore.

Advertisement

Jay Chou was also seen around town recently.

Advertisement

Now put them together.

Super duper star power

Jay Chou and JJ Lin were spotted all around town together, purportedly filming for a variety show.

Both Mandopop stars appeared at Sim Lim Square, and what appears to be the aquarium at Sentosa.

You can spot them by the ginormous screaming crowd that followed them everywhere.

Advertisement

Here are just some of the many fan pictures and videos of them.

Taking a lunch break, expect whichever outlet this is to post on Facebook soon.

And a cafe that did take some pictures.

Advertisement

Also, bonus post of Jay Chou performing magic for a kid.

Advertisement

Image collated from ruoxuan_yang’s Insta-story and

jm_lenhi_ngo’s Instagram

Related story on Jay Chou & JJ Lin:

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🏖

Sentosa is a hotspot to see Jay Chou, it also has super cool sand sculptures that you (and he) may visit.

😋

The first Tai Gai premium tea outlet in Singapore is at NEX. Have you tried it?

👻

Boo! Pontianak is a city in Indonesia named after the female ghost

💖

Have you ever volunteered after those CIP points days? It is a very fulfiilling experience.